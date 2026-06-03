Point32Health Launches Unified Digital Experience for Members and Providers

New partnerships with League and Availity will help modernize systems, simplify experiences and reduce administrative friction

CANTON, Mass., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced a comprehensive digital transformation initiative in partnership with League and Availity to deliver a more modern, unified and simpler experience for both members and providers.

"At Point32Health, our members, customers, and providers are at the center of everything we do," said Katie Catlender, chief operating officer at Point32Health. "By working with League and Availity, we will modernize our digital ecosystem—bringing member and provider interactions into streamlined, connected platforms that will make it easier to navigate benefits and manage administrative tasks. We are confident that these platforms will allow us to deliver a best-in-class experience that transforms the way our key stakeholders interact with their health plan."

Enhancing the Member Experience with League

As part of its member experience transformation, Point32Health is partnering with League, the leading health care consumer experience (CX) platform, to unify Harvard Pilgrim and Tufts Health Plan member portals and mobile apps into a single, seamless digital experience. Powered by League's AI-driven platform, members will have access to a personalized, secure, and integrated portal and mobile app that allows them to manage benefits and claims, find care, and engage with health plan services and programs through one intuitive interface.

League's platform will enable Point32Health to:

Enhance self-service by simplifying navigation, tools and access

Boost engagement through personalized health journeys that adapt to members' needs

Improve efficiency by consolidating legacy systems into a modern digital infrastructure

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Point32Health as they lead the way in reimagining the member journey," said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. "Centralizing information improves health engagement and Point32Health recognized the critical need to unify systems into a single, high-fidelity digital experience. We are thrilled to provide the platform that helps them deliver more personalized and effective care at a massive scale."

The new member portal and mobile app is expected to roll out to Point32Health's members in early 2027.

Simplifying Provider Connectivity with Availity

In parallel, Point32Health has partnered with Availity to deliver their Availity Essentials™ platform and embedded Digital Correspondence Hub to streamline provider connectivity, optimize digital transactions and reduce administrative complexity across its provider network.

Once implemented, Availity Essentials™—a nationwide, multi-payer provider engagement portal—will replace Point32Health's two existing provider portals, creating a more unified and efficient experience for providers.

"Point32Health is prioritizing a best-in-class secure provider experience—innovative, efficient, and easier to navigate," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "With Availity Essentials, Point32Health is taking a meaningful step toward a more connected provider experience—helping put critical information and workflows at providers' fingertips and reducing avoidable calls, so administrative work doesn't get in the way of care."

The Digital Correspondence Hub, which is integrated as part of the Availity Essentials™ experience, will provide a centralized space for providers to manage and track communications digitally, improving transparency, speed, and access to information.

The all-new provider portal experience is expected to roll out to Point32Health's provider network in phases starting in late 2026.

"Together, these initiatives underscore Point32Health's commitment to delivering simpler, more connected digital experiences that meet evolving member and provider needs," added Catlender. "By modernizing our digital foundation and partnering with industry leaders we are reducing complexity, improving access to care, and creating a more cohesive, easier experience that supports better outcomes, and stronger relationships."

About Point32Health

Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare. Serving nearly 2 million members, our purpose is to guide and empower healthier lives.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is the leading healthcare consumer experience (CX) platform, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), reaching more than 70 million people around the world and delivering the highest level of personalization in the industry. Payers, providers, and healthcare innovators build on League's platform to deliver high-engagement healthcare solutions proven to improve health outcomes. League has raised over $285 million in venture capital funding to date, powering the digital experiences for some of healthcare's most trusted brands, including HCSC, Santa Clara Family Health Plan, SCAN and Manulife.

About Availity

Availity empowers payers and providers to deliver transformative patient experiences by enabling the seamless exchange of clinical, administrative, and financial information. As the nation's largest real-time health information network, Availity develops intelligent, automated, and interoperable solutions that foster collaboration and shared value across the healthcare ecosystem. With connections to over 95% of payers, more than 3 million providers, and over 2,000 trading partners, Availity provides mission-critical connectivity to drive the future of healthcare innovation. For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn.

Kathleen Makela, Point32Health, [email protected]

Michael Doane, League, [email protected]

Megan Smith Availity, [email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health