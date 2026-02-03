Parent Heart Watch to host ECG interpretation training for clinicians ahead of Florida's Second Chance Act

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Heart Watch announced today that it will host a complimentary national Virtual Training on ECG Interpretation in Athletes to support clinicians as Florida prepares to implement the Second Chance Act (SB 1070) and as interest in youth athlete cardiac screening continues to grow nationwide.

The virtual training will take place Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Eastern time. Registration is required and available at no cost at https://parentheartwatch.org/ecg/.

Florida's Second Chance Act requires that beginning with the 2026–2027 school year, public and private high school students in grades 9–12 who are participating for the first time in Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA)-sanctioned interscholastic athletics—including practices, tryouts, or workouts—must complete a medical evaluation that includes an electrocardiogram (ECG) prior to participation.

"Florida's Second Chance Act raises the bar for protecting student-athletes," said Martha Lopez-Anderson, Executive Director of Parent Heart Watch. "Accurate ECG interpretation is what ensures that screening requirements translate into real protection for young athletes."

Jonathan Drezner, MD, Professor of Family Medicine and Director of the UW Medicine Center for Sports Cardiology at the University of Washington, will present the training, which will include a panel discussion featuring Robert R. Sefcik, MS, LAT, ATC, Executive Vice President of the Florida Alliance for Sports Medicine and a member of the FHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

"As ECG screening expands for Florida high school athletes under the Second Chance Act, accurate ECG interpretation is essential," said Dr. Drezner. "When applied correctly using the International Criteria, the ECG is a powerful tool to improve detection of conditions associated with sudden cardiac arrest while minimizing false positive results."

The training is presented in collaboration with Who We Play For, a Florida nonprofit whose work supported early adoption of ECG screening policies in multiple school districts.

