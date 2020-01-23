Parent Power Summit & Education Expo to Feature Student Showcase, Movie Screening

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Families interested in educational opportunity will have a myriad of ways to learn about school choice, celebrate great schools, and search for new education options at the Oklahoma Parent Power Summit & Education Expo beginning at 4:00 p.m. Jan. 30.

Students from choice schools all over Oklahoma will provide musical, dramatic, and visual arts performances at a student showcase, families can watch the feature film Miss Virginia, which chronicles a mother's fight to gain access to education options, or explore 45 schools and organizations at the expo.

The event will take place at St. Luke's Christian Life Center located at 251 N.W. 14th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

At 7 p.m., a parent power panel will take place and parents will share stories and parent-led initiatives throughout Oklahoma that seek to create educational opportunities for students.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our Parent Power Summit and Education Expo serves two important purposes," said Robert Ruiz, executive director of Choice Matters. "First, it is an opportunity to showcase and celebrate the diverse array of schools and programs that contribute to a growing variety of education options available to Oklahoma families. Second, it is a platform for parents to share ideas about their role in education and to be inspired to help shape a path for their students."

This event is organized by Choice Matters, an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that offers parents information, resources, and support to help them navigate Oklahoma's pre-K through 12th grade educational offerings.

ChoiceMatters' mission is to inform and organize parents so they can exercise their innate power to improve education for their children, schools and/or school systems. Its vision is that one day, every child will have access to a quality education that best fits their needs and allows them to reach their full potential regardless of where they are born or the income of their parents.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/oklahoma.

