Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy and Nick and Jenner Jensen Celebrate Successful Swing Fore the Future Golf Tournament

Inaugural Fundraising Event Coordinated by Nick and Jenner Jensen Raises Awareness, Vital Funds for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), is thrilled to announce the success of the inaugural Swing Fore the Future golf tournament, which took place on August 19th, 2024, at the prestigious Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Virginia. The event, coordinated by former Washington Capitals defenseman Nick Jensen and his wife, Jenner, brought together several current Capitals and National Hockey League players and alumni, passionate supporters, families, and community leaders to raise more than $170,000 to support research and advocacy in the fight to end Duchenne.

Participants included Capitals players John Carlson, Nic Dowd, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Connor McMichael, T.J. Oshie, Matt Roy, Dylan Strome, Logan Thompson, and Trevor van Riemsdyk; former Capitals players Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Nick Jensen, Anthony Mantha, and Conor Sheary; Capitals alumni Karl Alzner and Braden Holtby; Hershey Bears player Matthew Strome and former Nationals player Ryan Zimmerman. Monumental Sports Network's Alexa Landestoy and Tarik El-Bashir also participated, as well as Capitals anthem singer Bob McDonald.

This year's tournament saw more than 115 participants, including Capitals and NHL players and alumni and other members of the professional hockey community, local business leaders, and dedicated supporters, all united by a common goal: to end Duchenne. The event featured an 18-hole scramble, a meet and greet with players, special contests, raffle opportunities, a virtual auction, and a dinner with participating players.

"We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support we received at this year's Swing Fore the Future event," said Nicole Herring, PPMD's Vice President of Development and Community Engagement. "The tournament was not only a fundraising success but also an opportunity to raise awareness about Duchenne and our fight for every future. The funds raised will directly support PPMD's and the Capitals' shared vision of finding therapeutic options for all individuals with Duchenne, regardless of their genetic mutation."

PPMD extends its heartfelt thanks to the Jensen family, the Capitals, the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, event sponsors Kraemer Charity Volleyball Tournament, Satellos Bioscience, Active Play, Hunt Family Foundation, and JSONART, hole and beverage cart sponsors, volunteers, and participants who made the inaugural Swing Fore the Future golf tournament an outstanding success. The funds raised will play a pivotal role in advancing our efforts to improve the quality of life for all individuals living with Duchenne and their families.

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

