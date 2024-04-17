Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Launch of PPMD Together Meeting Series in Cincinnati, Ohio

PPMD Together: Cincinnati Marks Three Decades of PPMD's Impact and Mayor's Proclamation

Honors Founding President & CEO Pat Furlong's Dedication to the Duchenne Community

CINCINNATI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) , proudly marks its 30th anniversary at the launch of the PPMD Together meeting series, taking place April 19-20, 2024, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded three decades ago by a small group of passionate parents and grandparents within the Duchenne community, PPMD has grown into a beacon of hope, driven by the unwavering dedication of parents, families, and individuals living with Duchenne and Becker.

In April 1994, Cincinnati served as the birthplace of PPMD, where a handful of determined families joined forces to confront the challenges posed by Duchenne. Led by PPMD's Founding President and CEO Pat Furlong and united by a shared mission to improve the lives of those affected by the condition, they laid the foundation for what would become a powerful force in the fight against Duchenne.

"Today, PPMD is the largest, most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to ending Duchenne and stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of the Duchenne community," says Furlong. "While we've expanded our reach and initiatives over the years, its core values remain deeply rooted in the parent, family, and patient voice that continues to guide PPMD's efforts as we work tirelessly to accelerate research, advocate for improved treatments and care, and provide support and resources to families living with Duchenne and Becker muscular dystrophy."

PPMD selected the location and date of the first PPMD Together meeting to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the organization in its hometown of Cincinnati, April 19-20, 2024. These events aim to foster connections, collaboration, and empowerment within the Duchenne community, echoing the spirit of unity and solidarity that has fueled PPMD's journey over the past three decades.

In conjunction with the event, PPMD's founder and CEO, Patricia Furlong, will be honored with a proclamation from the city of Cincinnati, declaring April 19, 2024, as "Patricia Furlong Day." The proclamation, presented by Aftab Pureval, Mayor of the City of Cincinnati, recognizes her unwavering dedication and contributions to the Duchenne community. For 30 years, Furlong has led by example and has shown to all who know her to be a pillar of strength, sound judgment, and reason by creating programs at PPMD that have reshaped the diagnosis of Duchenne.

The inaugural PPMD Together event in Cincinnati, as well as the city's recognition of Patricia Furlong Day, serve as poignant reminders of the organization's roots and the profound impact of community-driven advocacy. Through engaging discussions, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect, PPMD Together attendees will have the opportunity to share their experiences, insights, and aspirations, further amplifying the collective voice of the Duchenne community.

"We are incredibly proud to commemorate 30 years of progress, community, and resilience," says Furlong. "From our humble beginnings in Cincinnati to our present-day efforts across the country, PPMD remains steadfast in our commitment to empowering families, driving research, and fighting for every future. As we look ahead, we are excited to embark on this new chapter with the launch of PPMD Together, a testament to the enduring strength and unity of our community."

PPMD invites members of the Duchenne community, advocates, researchers, clinicians, and supporters to join in celebrating this milestone anniversary and shaping the future of Duchenne care and research. Learn how you can join PPMD in the fight for every future by visiting our website or by becoming a monthly donor .

Sponsorship for the PPMD Together meeting has been provided by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics, NS Pharma, Pfizer, PTC Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics in accordance with PPMD's Corporate Relations Policy .

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)