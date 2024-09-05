Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Celebrates Successful 2nd Annual August Blues Fishing Tournament

Second annual Nantucket fishing tournament raises more than $35,000 to support PPMD.

NANTUCKET, Mass., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) , a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) is thrilled to announce the success of the second annual August Blues Fishing Tournament, which took place throughout the month of August on Nantucket Island. The event, coordinated by Duchenne parent Greg Chotkowski in honor of his 28-year-old son August ("Augie"), brought together the Nantucket fishing community to raise more than $35,000 to support research and advocacy in the fight to end Duchenne.

This year's tournament saw more than 230 participants, including men, women, and juniors of all ages and from across the Nantucket beach and boat fishing community. The event featured prizes for both longest and shortest bluefish, greatest combined length, first Albacore, first Atlantic Bonito, "unicorns," as well as daily and weekly prizes. New in 2024, the tournament also featured a family prize for the largest average longest bluefish caught by family registrants.

PPMD's Founding President and CEO, Pat Furlong, attended the tournament's awards ceremony on September 1, 2024, held at the Miacomet Golf Club. "I've known Greg and Augie for years, and I was honored to be part of this event," said Furlong. "The way the Nantucket fishing community comes together to support the fight to end Duchenne is incredible. We're all fishing for treatments for Duchenne, and the way the people and businesses of Nantucket came together for this event is truly special."

PPMD extends its heartfelt thanks to the Chotkowski family, tournament sponsors, and participants who made the 2024 August Blues Fishing Tournament an outstanding success. The funds raised will play a pivotal role in advancing our efforts to improve the quality of life for all individuals living with Duchenne and their families.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won eight FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org . Follow PPMD on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

