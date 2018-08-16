Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Designates American Family Children's Hospital, a Certified Duchenne Care Center

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin, became the 19th clinic to be named a Certified Duchenne Care Center by Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in 5,000 live male births.

PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program, which supports standardized, comprehensive care and services for all people living with Duchenne, began certifying qualifying centers in 2014. Certification means centers maintain the highest standards in clinical and sub-specialty services, rapidly apply new evidence-based knowledge, minimize heterogeneity in clinical research outcomes, and comply with standards in clinical care that were established by the CDC Care Considerations. As part of its ongoing mission to end Duchenne, PPMD continues to insist that all people with Duchenne receive comprehensive care.

Led by clinic director Dr. Meredith Schultz, the Pediatric Neuromuscular Disorders Program at American Family Children's Hospital specializes in the diagnosis, treatment, and research of many neuromuscular diseases. Dr. Schultz is a neurologist with medical and teaching interests including neurogenetic disorders and pediatric neuromuscular disorders. She specializes in diagnostic evaluations of neurogenetic disorders and developmental delay, and helps manage children with complex congenital neurologic and neurodevelopmental disorders.

When asked about the certification, Dr. Schultz said: "Becoming a Certified Duchenne Care Center reflects the University of Wisconsin's commitment to providing exceptional services to all our patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and is recognition of the quality of our comprehensive, multidisciplinary patient care. We are proud to have met this high standard and to be recognized for our efforts to improve the lives of all individuals living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy."

Kathi Kinnett, MSN, CNP, PPMD's Senior Vice President of Clinical Care and director of PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC) Program, is pleased that University of Wisconsin and the American Family Children's Hospital is joining the list of certified centers. Kinnett says, "The team at American Family Children's Hospital is a committed, compassionate group of dedicated providers. Dr. Schultz and her team strive to provide excellent care to Duchenne families in Wisconsin. We could not be happier to include this wonderful team in our growing network of Certified Duchenne Care Centers."

Kinnett says that since launching the program in 2014, PPMD receives weekly inquiries from centers interested in applying for certification. "Families in our community turn to PPMD to help identify the centers in the country providing the best in comprehensive Duchenne care and services. Clinics and clinicians are realizing the value of the Certified Duchenne Care Center Program and therefore strive to be the best facility they can be for Duchenne patients and families. Industry, also, is recognizing the value of including patients in their studies, receiving standardized Duchenne care and, thus, strengthening the outcome measures in their clinical trials. As the importance of a set of standards and guidelines in clinical care are recognized globally, PPMD looks forward to expanding this program internationally in the New Year by partnering with other patient advocacy groups. We also look forward to more certifications in the U.S. in 2018."

To learn more about PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program, visit PPMD's website. Click here to learn more about the history of PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center Program and to access PPMD's first published article on the program.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) is the largest most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy—our mission is to end Duchenne.

We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of people affected by Duchenne and in research that will benefit future generations. We advocate in Washington, DC, and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding. We demand optimal care, and we strengthen, unite and educate the global Duchenne community.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps people with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until every person has a treatment to end Duchenne. Go to www.ParentProjectMD.org for more information or to learn how you can support our efforts and help families affected by Duchenne. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About American Family Children's Hospital

American Family Children's Hospital is a 111-bed facility with 80 specialty clinics and nearly 300 physicians and surgeons. The hospital includes a 26-bed, Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, a 21-bed pediatric intensive care unit, a dedicated pediatric imaging suite that provides ultra-low dose imaging, a state-of-the-art hybrid catheterization/angiography suite and a neonatal and pediatric critical care transport program. A new Epilepsy Monitoring Unit opened in 2017 with enhanced medical and surgical treatment of epilepsy patients. Growing programs include the care of patients with complex spine concerns and children with sports-related injuries.

