Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Hosts 2024 Duchenne Healthcare Professionals Summit in Sanibel, Florida

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), will host its fifth in-person Duchenne Healthcare Professionals Summit in Sanibel, Florida, January 17-19. Since the Summit's inception in 2018, the event has brought together thousands of healthcare providers, researchers, leaders in federal advocacy, and industry partners for discussion, collaboration, and connection. 

Over three full days of meetings, over 300 attendees representing healthcare professionals from PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Centers and other multidisciplinary neuromuscular centers providing dystrophinopathy care will engage in a variety of conversations necessary to ensure that caring for individuals with the latest information and technology remains a constant priority. Sessions will update the professional community on advancements in research and care while encouraging collaboration and networking across centers and identifying and addressing gaps in knowledge.

"PPMD prioritizes the regular and intentional convening of the professional community to encourage the sharing of data and knowledge while engaging experts in the field to foster innovation," said Rachel Schrader, MS, APRN, CPNP-PC, PPMD's Vice President of Clinical Care and Education. "Our hope is continued investment in these efforts will lead to improved care for every person and every family living with Duchenne and Becker."

PPMD expects a diverse attendance of neurologists, physiatrists, nurse practitioners, nurses, cardiologists, pulmonologists, endocrinologists, dieticians, social workers, genetic counselors, and physical, occupational and speech therapists, as well as researchers, academics, research coordinators, and industry partners. Attendance at PPMD's Summit is limited to experts in the field in order to maintain an open environment where healthcare professionals can freely exchange ideas and knowledge among their peers, fostering the candid discussions that are critical for addressing gaps in care and advancing treatment methodologies for individuals with Duchenne. 

Following the Summit, PPMD will release a comprehensive recap blog highlighting the key themes, discussions, and learnings emerging from the event to ensure the wider community benefits from the insights gained during these discussions. Additionally,  learnings from the 2024 Summit will be shared at PPMD's 30th Annual Conference this summer in Orlando, Florida.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Duchenne is a genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won seven FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

