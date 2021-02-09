Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy Receives $100,000 Award from Duchenne Research Fund to Address Neurobehavioral Issues in Duchenne

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced sponsorship from the Duchenne Research Fund for an award totaling over $100,000. As part of PPMD's new Brain Initiative, the award will support work in understanding and improving the experiences and barriers to obtaining diagnostic and therapeutic care for neurobehavioral conditions in Duchenne.

Duchenne is the most common fatal genetic disorder diagnosed in childhood, affecting approximately one in 5,000 live male births. Duchenne is caused by a change in the dystrophin gene. For those living with Duchenne, neurobehavioral and cognitive diagnoses are not uncommon, but access to timely assessment, diagnosis, and treatment can be both difficult to obtain and varied in experience and outcome.

In partnership with several Certified Duchenne Care Centers (CDCCs), PPMD will launch a project evaluating several facets of neurobehavioral care including an assessment of new and emerging knowledge around the care and treatment of neurobehavioral diagnoses in Duchenne, experiences and pathways for care from both the clinician and caregiver perspective, and pilot of a new tool to more easily assess for the presence of neurobehavioral conditions, facilitating efficient detection, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions.

The neurobehavioral tool, developed by Natalie Truba, PhD, of Nationwide Children's Hospital, and Molly Colvin, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital, will be piloted at Arkansas Children's Hospital under guidance of Seth Sorensen PhD and Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD, with a goal of rolling out use of the tool to additional sites in urban, suburban, and international settings to better understand its utility and validity across a variety of populations.

Each of these efforts will collectively inform a series of care meetings diving into practices with a goal of establishing consensus for care across learning, behavior, depression, and anxiety in Duchenne.

PPMD's new Brain Initiative will include the work sponsored by the Duchenne Research Fund, as well as additional work in standardization of neurobehavioral diagnostic pathways and utilization of interventions ensuring that all people living with Duchenne have access to appropriate neurobehavioral care. "We recognize that while there have been expansive advancements in routine clinical care alongside development of four approved therapies for the treatment of Duchenne, access to timely diagnosis and treatment for neurobehavioral conditions in Duchenne remains challenging. By optimizing routine clinical care, problems with learning, behavior, depression, and anxiety have bubbled to the surface, but how we address these issues remains inconsistent and difficult to treat," said Rachel Schrader, MS, APRN, CPNP-PC, PPMD's Vice President of Clinical Care and Education. "We are optimistic that this new initiative will help move the needle in how we tackle these important issues that affect everyday life for people living with Duchenne. We recognize there is much work that needs to be done in this arena, and we are excited to push forward in optimizing this area of care for the Duchenne community."

"We are pleased that the Duchenne Research Fund has partnered with PPMD to support this vital research and tackle an under-explored aspect of Duchenne muscular dystrophy," said Dr. Sarah Shelley, medical trustee at the Duchenne Research Fund. "Our charity is committed to funding research to improve the lives of everyone living with Duchenne. We look forward to following the progress of PPMD's work in the assessment and care of neurobehavioral diagnoses in Duchenne."

PPMD's Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC) Program supports standardized, comprehensive care and services for all people living with Duchenne. By leveraging the power of CDCC expert clinicians in the development and implementation of tools to facilitate improved care, PPMD hopes to improve and standardize care for neurobehavioral conditions in Duchenne throughout the globe. PPMD plans to announce additional details surrounding its Brain Initiative in due course.

ABOUT PARENT PROJECT MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY:

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) fights every single battle necessary to end Duchenne.

We demand optimal care standards and ensure every family has access to expert healthcare providers, cutting edge treatments, and a community of support. We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of Duchenne patients and in research that will benefit future generations. Our advocacy efforts have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding and won four FDA approvals.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps those with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until we end Duchenne for every single person affected by the disease. Join our fight against Duchenne at EndDuchenne.org. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

ABOUT DUCHENNE RESEARCH FUND:

The DRF was founded in 2007 to identify and fund research into potential treatments and cures for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The UK-based charity has raised more than £6m and has forged powerful collaborations between some of the world's most brilliant scientists, proactive Duchenne charities, and innovative biotech companies to accelerate the development of therapies that are ripe for treating Duchenne now. The DRF aims to improve the condition of everyone living with Duchenne regardless of type of mutation – now and in the future. Visit www.duchenne.org.uk to learn more.

SOURCE Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD)