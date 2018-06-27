Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy to Host Annual Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona

Since 1994, hundreds of families from around the world gather at PPMD's Annual Conference to learn the latest progress in the fight to end Duchenne and connect with leading experts. This exceptional meeting has grown to be recognized worldwide as the foremost Duchenne muscular dystrophy meeting. But more than that, it is a way for families affected by Duchenne to connect with each other. To build support networks. To realize no one is on their own in the fight to end Duchenne.

"Every year, PPMD's Annual Conference grows. The number of attendees increases, the number of industry representatives increases, and the breadth of our agenda expands. This year's Conference is perhaps our most exciting. Never has there been more momentum, more advancement in Duchenne research. The progress made in research since last year's Conference is just incredible. But as exciting as the updates are – and this year, there are several that will be particularly interesting – what I think makes this Conference so special are the new relationships created between families sharing this Duchenne journey with each other," said Pat Furlong, Founding President & CEO of PPMD.

Attendees, both in person and those watching the live streaming of general sessions from PPMD's Annual Conference, can expect research updates on potential therapies that address Restoring or Replacing Dystrophin, Inflammation, and Improving Muscle Mechanics. Other topics at this year's Conference include:

Managing care at every age of Duchenne – what aspects of care you need to know now and in the future

Understanding Duchenne mutations and disease course

Duchenne clinical trials, both ongoing and upcoming, the advancements and the timelines

Accessing therapies and the future of treatments

Impacting research, trials, and treatment through advocacy and collaboration

Encouraging independence and social integration

Parent to parent real life information – managing your family

Living with Duchenne – those living with Duchenne spend time with and learn from our PPMD Adult Advisory Committee about everyday life

Registration for this year's Annual Conference is still open – click here to learn more. Or, if you would like to watch the live stream of any of the general sessions, find out how by clicking here. You can also access our full Conference agenda.

PPMD is grateful to all of our sponsors, whose support helps make the Annual Conference possible, especially our Elite sponsors PTC Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics, and our Platinum sponsor Pfizer/Bamboo Therapeutics. For sponsorship opportunities, please click here.

To learn more about PPMD's Annual Conference and all of the other opportunities to connect with the Duchenne community, including our free, ongoing End Duchenne Tour, please visit ParentProjectMD.org.

About Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne is a fatal genetic disorder that slowly robs people of their muscle strength. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) is the largest most comprehensive nonprofit organization in the United States focused on finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy—our mission is to end Duchenne.

We invest deeply in treatments for this generation of people affected by Duchenne and in research that will benefit future generations. We advocate in Washington, DC, and have secured hundreds of millions of dollars in funding. We demand optimal care, and we strengthen, unite and educate the global Duchenne community.

Everything we do—and everything we have done since our founding in 1994—helps people with Duchenne live longer, stronger lives. We will not rest until every person has a treatment to end Duchenne. Go to www.ParentProjectMD.org for more information or to learn how you can support our efforts and help families affected by Duchenne. Follow PPMD on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

