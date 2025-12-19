Parent Talk with Dr. Ambroes Premieres December 19, 2025

A Powerful New Podcast Giving Voice, Hope, and Practical Guidance to Parents

MIDLAND, Ga., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Talk with Dr. Ambroes, a bold and empowering new parenting podcast, officially launches its first episode on December 19, 2025, offering honest conversations, expert insight, and real-life experiences that support families navigating today's parenting challenges. Dr. Ambroes Pass-Turner is a Doctor of Counseling Psychology, professor, and published author with over 20 years of experience treating children and families.

The premiere episode is titled:

"Diagnosis Doesn't Define Children: Raising a Child with ADHD — A Mother's Journey"

This compelling debut episode features special guest Dr. Dolores Tarver, a respected Clinical Psychologist, who brings both professional expertise and heartfelt perspective to the conversation. Together, Dr. Tarver and host Dr. Ambroes explore the emotional, practical, and transformational journey of raising a child with ADHD—moving beyond labels to focus on strengths, resilience, and hope.

About the Episode

In this premiere, listeners will:

Challenge common myths surrounding ADHD





Learn how diagnosis can be a tool—not a limitation





Hear a powerful mother's perspective blended with clinical insight





Gain encouragement, validation, and practical strategies for advocacy and growth

This episode sets the tone for Parent Talk with Dr. Ambroes—a space where parents feel seen, supported, and empowered.

About the Podcast

Our first episode premieres December 19, 2025, and we're beginning with an important conversation… one that may redefine how you see your child.

Parent Talk with Dr. Ambroes is a parent-focused podcast dedicated to honest dialogue, mental health awareness, and expert-led conversations that help families thrive. Each episode addresses real issues parents face while offering tools, hope, and inspiration for the journey.

Parenting is beautiful… but it's not always easy. Every child is unique, every path is different and sometimes the journey brings questions, frustration, or worry.

Welcome to Parent Talk with Dr. Ambroes, a podcast created to support families, empower parents, and honor the individuality of every child.

About the Host

Dr. Ambroes is a Counseling Psychologist, educator, and advocate passionate about supporting parents and children through informed, compassionate dialogue.

About the Guest

Dr. Dolores Tarver is a Clinical Psychologist with extensive experience of supporting children and families. Her work centers on understanding behavior, promoting spiritual and emotional wellness, and empowering parents to raise confident, capable children.

Episode Premiere Date: December 19, 2025

Available on: Major podcast platforms

Follow & Subscribe: Parent Talk with Dr. Ambroes

Because a diagnosis doesn't define a child—love, advocacy, and understanding do.

