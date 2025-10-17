Parental Control App (2025): Qustodio Awarded Top Parental Control Solution in Report by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has announced the results of its latest evaluation of parental control apps. After reviewing leading platforms on performance, usability, and innovation, Expert Consumers has recognized Qustodio as a top parental control solution for families in 2025.

Best Parental Control App

Qustodio - a digital wellbeing platform that helps families protect children online through screen-time management, content filtering, activity reports, and location tracking

This article contains affiliate links. A commission may be earned from qualifying purchases made through these links, at no additional cost to the buyer.

The report reflects ongoing concerns among parents about how children engage with technology and the internet. With growing use of smartphones, social media, and video platforms, families are seeking tools that provide both safety and flexibility. According to the review, Qustodio distinguishes itself in three key areas: cross-platform compatibility, advanced reporting, and child-specific customization.

Growing Need for Advanced Parental Controls

The rise of smartphones, social media, and streaming platforms has made digital oversight a pressing priority for families. Parents are seeking tools that not only manage screen time but also provide real-time monitoring, location tracking, and safeguards against risky behavior. According to the report, Qustodio addresses these needs by offering a platform that combines robust protection with flexible customization for households of all sizes.

Features That Set Qustodio Apart

Expert Consumers' evaluation highlighted several areas where Qustodio delivers measurable advantages compared to free parental control tools:

Cross-Device Coverage: Works across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Chromebook, giving parents a unified view of their children's activity regardless of device.

Works across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and Chromebook, giving parents a unified view of their children's activity regardless of device. Detailed Reporting and Alerts: Parents receive daily and weekly reports alongside real-time notifications, allowing them to identify patterns, spot risks, and make informed decisions quickly.

Parents receive daily and weekly reports alongside real-time notifications, allowing them to identify patterns, spot risks, and make informed decisions quickly. Custom Screen Time Schedules: Parents can set daily or weekly routines that align device use with family schedules, school hours, or downtime, creating healthier digital habits.

Parents can set daily or weekly routines that align device use with family schedules, school hours, or downtime, creating healthier digital habits. Enhanced App and Web Control: Qustodio enables parents to block apps, filter content, and restrict access to inappropriate sites, while also providing YouTube-specific monitoring and controls.

Qustodio enables parents to block apps, filter content, and restrict access to inappropriate sites, while also providing YouTube-specific monitoring and controls. Location and Geofencing Tools: Qustodio provides real-time location tracking and alerts when children enter or leave designated areas, enhancing peace of mind for busy families.

Qustodio provides real-time location tracking and alerts when children enter or leave designated areas, enhancing peace of mind for busy families. Tamper Resistance: Built-in safeguards prevent children from uninstalling or bypassing restrictions, ensuring the app remains effective across devices.

Built-in safeguards prevent children from uninstalling or bypassing restrictions, ensuring the app remains effective across devices. Better for Older Kids: With advanced customization, flexible exceptions, and detailed activity insights, Qustodio adapts to the evolving needs of children as they grow, giving parents oversight without being overly restrictive.

Innovative New Capabilities

The review also recognized Qustodio's latest updates, which reflect the increasing complexity of online safety:

Family Pause: Enables parents to instantly pause internet access across all devices in the household, supporting healthier screen time routines.

Enables parents to instantly pause internet access across all devices in the household, supporting healthier screen time routines. Always Allowed Rules: Gives parents the ability to mark certain apps as essential, ensuring tools like educational platforms or messaging apps remain available even during restricted hours.

Gives parents the ability to mark certain apps as essential, ensuring tools like educational platforms or messaging apps remain available even during restricted hours. Expanded Social Media Monitoring: Powered by AI, Qustodio now delivers real-time alerts for WhatsApp and Line across iOS and Android, with additional alerts available on Android for Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X.

Why Qustodio Stands Out

The report noted that Qustodio provides families with a balance of protection and flexibility. Instead of offering a one-size-fits-all approach, the platform empowers parents to adjust settings based on each child's age, maturity, and digital habits. Its intuitive dashboard consolidates all key insights, helping families stay informed without overwhelming them with unnecessary data.

Qustodio's design also prioritizes long-term usability. Parents benefit from actionable reports and alerts that highlight concerning behavior patterns, while children learn healthier digital habits through consistent boundaries and guidance.

Recognition in 2025

Expert Consumers concluded that Qustodio's combination of cross-platform functionality, detailed monitoring, and adaptive features makes it a leading parental control solution for today's families. With its focus on customization, prevention, and continuous updates, Qustodio has earned recognition as a trusted app for digital parenting in 2025.

The full review is available at the Expert Consumers website .

This article contains affiliate links. A commission may be earned from qualifying purchases made through these links, at no additional cost to the buyer.

About Qustodio

Founded in 2010, Qustodio is a digital wellbeing and online safety company that helps families manage and protect children's use of technology. Its platform offers tools such as activity reports, screen-time limits, content filtering, location tracking, and social media monitoring, giving parents visibility and control across devices. Today, Qustodio supports over 8 million families in more than 180 countries and works with schools worldwide through its parent company, Qoria. Headquartered in Barcelona, Qustodio's mission is to create a safer digital world for children while encouraging healthy online habits.

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org