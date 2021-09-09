Parenteral Nutrition Market Size to Reach USD 270.9 Million by 2027 at CAGR 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parenteral Nutrition Market is Segmented by Type (Large Volume Parenteral (LVP), Small Volume Parenteral (SVP)), by Application (Basic Infusion, Therapeutic Infusion, Nutritious Infusion). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Nutrition Category.

The global Parenteral Nutrition market size is projected to reach USD 270.9 Million by 2027, from USD 204.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the global Parenteral Nutrition market are:

The presence of a large number of malnourished children, increasing premature births, and rising occurrence of cancer is expected to drive the Parenteral Nutrition market

The increasing geriatric population is expected to further augment the parenteral nutrition market. The geriatric population is more prone to serious hospitalization that needs administration of parenteral nutrition.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-12I6116/Parenteral_Nutrition_Market

Trends Influencing the growth of the Parenteral Nutrition Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer has an impact on the use of parenteral nutrition around the world. Parenteral nutrition has the advantage of assisting in the provision of essential nutrients that aid in the maintenance of hydration, energy, and strength in cancer patients. Thus the rise in the number of cancer and other chronic disease is expected to drive the growth of the parenteral nutrition market.

The growing number of malnutrition cases especially in children is expected to fuel the parenteral nutrition market. According to WHO, around 45% of deaths among children under 5 years of age are linked to under nutrition. These mostly occur in low- and middle-income countries. At the same time, in these same countries, rates of childhood obesity and obesity are rising which also lead to hospitalization and under parenteral nutrition.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Auto-12I6116/global-parenteral-nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition Market share analysis

The single-dose amino acid solutions segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is attributable to an increase in the number of health-conscious people and the global incidence of numerous chronic diseases. During the projection period, revenue CAGR for the lipid emulsion segment is expected to be strong.

North America is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is due to the rise in awareness about parenteral nutrition as well as, growing incidence of chronic diseases coupled with rising healthcare expenses in the region.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Auto-12I6116/Parenteral_Nutrition_Market

Major Players in the Parenteral Nutrition Market

Laboratorios Vijosa

Eurofarma

Corporacion De Laboratorios Farmaceuticos

Laboratorios Pharmakon, S.A.

Laboratorio Industrial Centroamericano S.A.

Baxter International Inc.

Kelun Pharma

B. Braun

Fresenius

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pfizer (Hospira)

Ostuka Pharmaceutical

Laboratorios Biogalenic

Laboratorios Finlay

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12I6116&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12I6116&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 Million by 2027, from USD 3360 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Elderly Nutrition market size is projected to reach USD 21890 Million by 2027, from USD 16420 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Medical Nutrition market size is projected to reach USD 47320 Million by 2027, from USD 33920 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- Specialized Formula Medical Nutrition Market contains segmentation By Type (Infant Medical Nutrition Products, Enteral Medical Nutrition Products, Parenteral Medical Nutrition Products), By Application (Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric)

- The global protein ingredients market size was valued at USD 53.78 Billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

- Nutrition Support Services Market contains segmentation By Type (Oral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition), By Application (Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly)

- The global Oncology Nutrition market size is projected to reach USD 3866.8 Million by 2027, from USD 2110.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Immune Health Supplements market size was USD 40390 Million and it is expected to reach USD 63900 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2027.

- Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market contains segmentation By Type (Fixed Recommendation, Repeat Recommendation, Continuous Recommendation), By Application (Male, Female, Children)

- The global Medical Wellness market size is projected to reach USD 7620230 Million by 2027, from USD 5343890 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global enteral feeding devices market size was valued at USD 2,828.52 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 4,426.54 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

- The global Intravenous (IV) Solutions market size is projected to reach USD 10420 Million by 2027, from USD 7699.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

To see the full list of related reports on the Nutrition

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports