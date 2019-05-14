Parentgiving Announces Sampling Agreement with Harbor House of Louisville

MONTCLAIR, N.J., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parentgiving Inc., the country's premier retailer of caregiving products for the aging, has entered into a sample production and sample fulfillment agreement with Harbor House of Louisville to support the launch of Dry Direct Ultimate Underwear, its first branded product brought to market.

"For the launch of our Dry Direct Ultimate Underwear, we wanted to develop a great customer experience for people sampling our product, many of whom are new to incontinence or new to caregiving," said Parentgiving CEO David Spain, "Sampling incontinence products to ensure proper fit and performance is an essential part of our customer's journey."

Harbor House, a non-profit that provides job and life-skills training for adults with physical and cognitive disabilities, was recommended by the numerous non-profits Parentgiving serves in the Louisville, Kentucky, area. In initial discussions, Harbor House was enthusiastic about the project, but once Spain met the people at Harbor House, he was hooked. "The energy and the spirit were infectious - I got hugs everywhere I went and the staff overseeing the work had an exceptional eye for detail and process." Spain said, "But this isn't just a feel-good story – Harbor House is strategically located in Kentucky, where we can ship samples via first class mail and have them arrive anywhere in the US within a few business days."

As the direct-to-consumer packaged goods trend grows, Parentgiving is striving to make customers, especially those looking for incontinence products, comfortable at every stage of the process – from viewing the product online, to receiving a sample shipped discreetly, and finally to the purchase of a product that works well for themselves or a loved one. This was the impetus for the new partnership with Harbor House.

Formed in 2008, Parentgiving's mission is to help people provide better care for their aging parents. Every single employee at Parentgiving, from our award-winning customer care team to our management team and even our interns, has been a caregiver, or has personal experience with the aging process.

Harbor House is a nonprofit, certified training and development center for adults with developmental and physical disabilities. More than 300 adults are served annually with on-site and community-based employment opportunities, plus a full range of other services, but most importantly, Harbor House gives them a safe place to go to feel loved and accepted. For more information about Harbor House of Louisville, visit www.hhlou.org.

