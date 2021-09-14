Parentgiving, Inc. Announces Expansion of Dry Direct Incontinence Product Line

TOTOWA, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parentgiving Inc., the country's premier retailer of caregiving products for the aging, announced the expansion of its Dry Direct incontinence line adding world-class Italian comfort, softness, and performance consumers expect from the leader in premium incontinence products. As the only premium incontinence brand manufactured in Italy, the new product line creates a new and uncontested market space with a higher standard in comfort and performance for incontinence care.

Parentgiving CEO David Spain, whose career includes senior management positions with Sara Lee as well as luxury brands DKNY, LVMH, and Judith Lieber, believes the premium incontinence market is ripe for development.

"Consumers, especially family caregivers and those aging in place, are demanding more and better incontinence solutions," said Spain. "The Dry Direct line expansion is the first wave of incontinence products brought to market leveraging Parentgiving's decade of market intelligence selling premium incontinence products – an emerging and blue water market – with our parent company Santex's Italian manufacturing excellence."

Noticeably softer and more comfortable than mass-produced products found in big box stores, Dry Direct performs better because it is the first premium incontinence line to combine high performance with exceptionally soft components – and the passion and craftmanship of Italian manufacture.

"The provenance of 'Made in Italy' is real," Spain added. "From the packaging to the silhouettes, to the exceptional softness and wearability of these products, the entire Dry Direct line is a step up in the premium incontinence market."

With premium absorbency, exceptional Italian comfort, and better outcomes for caregivers and their loved ones, initial consumer reaction to the new line has been stunning, including multiple 5-star reviews and glowing comments from grateful families.

Parentgiving will initially sell the new product line direct-to-consumer, with a planned future expansion to select brick-and-mortar outlets. In addition to the company's proprietary distribution partnership, which will bring Dry Direct to consumers with one- to two-day shipping, Parentgiving has extensive sample and trial programs to help caregivers find the appropriate Dry Direct products for their loved ones.

About Parentgiving, Inc.

Founded in 2008, Parentgiving is the preeminent retailer for the product needs of the elderly and their caregivers – offering a broad selection of premium product solutions not found at retail. All Parentgiving employees are current or former caregivers and offer expert advice and insight for the aging in place markets. Leveraging proprietary distribution and ecommerce technologies, we have served millions of families on their aging and caregiving journeys – saving them time, money, and frustration via expert customer service, exclusive content, a broad selection of premium products, loyalty rewards programs and super-fast shipping.

About Santex SPA

Santex SPA is a family-owned company dedicated to making the world's finest incontinence and personal care products. Since 1961, we have continually evolved to meet the changing demands of incontinence customers, patients, and caregivers. Fueled by innovation, passion, and Italian manufacturing excellence, our products bring world class comfort, quality, and peace of mind to people in 43 countries around the world. We are a recognized partner of the Italian Health System and are committed to improving well-being through our products and services.

