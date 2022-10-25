Parenting Book "Raising Kids" Release

A practical guide for navigating the everyday challenges of raising kids—from managing family routines, screen time, and homework to supporting social development, self-esteem, and resilience.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parenting approaches only work when they're supported by the relationships parents have with their children. In Raising Kids: Your Essential Guide to Everyday Parenting, family therapist and parenting consultant Sheri Glucoft Wong and Almaden Country Day School head Dr. Olaf Jorgenson team up to deliver an easy-to-follow, down-to-earth guide to building relationships by being on your kids' side and getting them on yours.

This isn't a typical parenting book packed with theories or quick fixes. Instead, it offers approaches that work because they consider who you are, who your child is, and how you relate to one another. You'll discover how being "on your spot" leads to fewer conflicts and replaces threats, nagging, and punishment with clear, effective messages that make sense to your kids.

Learn how to be involved (but not too involved) in your children's school life, manage transitions and upsets, support their self-esteem, and more. With its easy-to-grasp language and techniques, Raising Kids will help you build on what you're already doing well to maximize the good times in your family, so you can enjoy your kids even more. After all, isn't that the whole point of being a parent?

Glucoft Wong and Jorgenson bring decades of experience to everyday parenting tools that focus on relationship-building as the basis for effective parenting. Thousands of parents, educators, and healthcare providers at Stanford, UC Berkeley, UC San Francisco, Apple, Gymboree and multitudes of PK-12 schools have benefited from the wisdom and experience that is now available in this easy to follow, down-to-earth parenting guide.

Raising Kids was released on October 25, 2022, and is available at Amazon and all major booksellers.

