Parento Partners with Tinyhood to Deliver Expert Parenting Education Alongside Paid Parental Leave

Landmark partnership expands Parento's full-service parental leave platform, enhancing employee wellness through integrated access to digital parental resources.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parento, the insurance-based paid parental leave solution trusted by employers across the country, today announced a strategic partnership with Tinyhood, the leading digital parental education platform. Beginning immediately, all employees covered by Parento will have seamless access to Tinyhood's complete catalog of expert-led videos, downloadable resources, and articles, which support parental wellness and emotional health.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Parento's mission to deliver a comprehensive paid parental leave solution, one that supports working families not just financially, but through every stage of the parenting journey. As the demand for paid parental leave increases, with only 27% of the private sector offering coverage, companies who invest in employee wellness have a competitive advantage.

Closing the Gap Between Leave and Support

As paid parental leave becomes a vital policy that drives employee loyalty and engagement, parents struggle to close the gap between leave and support, resulting in a fragmented and disjointed experience.

Through this partnership, all parents can access digestible, bite-sized content created by professionals and specialists, to ease the isolation, anxiety and fear that often impedes their ability to confidently work and parent.

"Parental leave isn't just a financial event - it's a defining live event," said Parento founder Dirk Doebler. "Our clients come to us because they want to do right by their people, but struggle to know what employees need during this fragile time. This partnership with Tinyhood means we can now support employees on both sides: the financial protection they need to take leave confidently, and the expert education and resources that help them thrive in parenthood.That's the standard we're building toward."

The Tinyhood partnership is the latest in a series of product enhancements to deepen the value and accessibility of parental leave for parents, employers and distribution partners.

"We are intentional about the partners we bring into the Parento ecosystem," said Doebler. "Tinyhood is the best in class in digital parenting education and this partnership ensures Parento remains the most complete parental leave solution in the market."

In a competitive benefits landscape where talent retention and culture are top of mind, offering paid parental leave increases employee loyalty, with 86% of millennials saying it will make them more loyal and over 70% desiring family-friendly policies. Employers who offer Parento aren't just providing income replacement during leave, they're sending a clear message: we support your whole experience as a parent.

About Tinyhood

Tinyhood is the #1 online learning platform for parents, offering expert-taught, on-demand video classes covering every stage from pregnancy through parenthood. With over 650 lessons, more than one million classes watched, and a 4.9-star rating from 60,000+ reviews, Tinyhood gives families the knowledge and confidence to navigate parenthood. Available to individuals and through employer partnerships at tinyhood.com.

About Parento

Parento is the nation's leading insurance-based paid parental leave solution that makes it simple and affordable for employers to offer fully funded leave to every employee. By combining financial protection with a growing suite of parent support resources, Parento delivers a modern, comprehensive parental leave program that supports working parents and drives improved outcomes for employers. Parento partners with HR leaders, benefits brokers, and PEOs across the country. Learn more at parentoleave.com.

SOURCE Parento