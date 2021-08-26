Parento, the first and only paid parental leave program, rebrands heading into open enrollment

Parento offers an affordable, comprehensive paid parental leave solution for working parents and employers nationwide. Tweet this

Founded in 2019 by Dirk Doebler, Parento is an insurance-based program enabling employers to offer from 6 to 16 weeks of up to 100% paid parental leave for birthing and non-birthing parents, including adoptive, foster, and same-sex parents. Through its program, Parento offers access to a network of professional parent coaches providing 1-on-1 coaching, return-to-work support, and parenting resources.

As a former CFO, Mr. Doebler approaches parental leave through a finance and value-add lens, designing a product that proactively addresses the turnover and replacement costs associated with young parents. "Throughout my career I've realized that paid parental leave is not just an HR issue; it has to make financial sense for the firm and time-and-time again research shows that investing in paid parental leave pays dividends."

Studies show that paid parental leave has been linked to increases in tenure, a 70% reduction in turnover of new moms, an increase in earning power and wages by working mothers, and an increase in employee satisfaction and loyalty. Parento addresses the primary challenges of working parents and HR to retain top talent, empower working women and promote female leaders.

Parento currently has a presence in seventeen states, five of the ten largest states by population, representing over half of the US population. Their plan for 2021 is continued growth to transform the paid parental leave landscape.

