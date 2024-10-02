Parents and advocates nationwide unite to mark 15th World Meningitis Day and raise awareness

-Meningitis can be fatal in a few hours and cause lifelong disability

-Infants, children and teens/college students are at higher risk

-Vaccination is proven to help protect against illness and disease spread

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates, survivors, and healthcare professionals across the United States are uniting to raise awareness of meningitis, a potentially deadly disease that can kill in a matter of hours or cause lifelong disability. Their efforts mark the 15th anniversary of World Meningitis Day, observed on October 5, 2024.

"Meningitis can affect anyone, and it can have a far-reaching impact on individuals, families and communities," said Patsy Schanbaum, founder of The JAMIE Group and mother to Jamie, who lost her legs and fingers due to meningitis as a 19-year-old college student. "I'm so grateful that Jamie is still here and doing well, but our lives are changed because of meningitis. And many families must carry the painful grief of losing their child because of meningitis. Awareness can save lives, so to mark World Meningitis Day, it's important to recognize the symptoms and ensure you and your family are up to date on all recommended vaccines. Prevention is power."

Meningitis is a serious, potentially life-threatening infection that causes inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms may begin like the flu, but can worsen rapidly to include fever, severe headache, stiff neck and a skin rash. Without proper treatment, meningitis can lead to severe complications, including brain damage, hearing loss, or even death.

Meningitis can affect anyone, but certain groups, such as infants, teenagers, college students, and individuals with weakened immune systems, are at higher risk.

Bacterial meningitis is the most common type of meningitis, with most cases caused by three different bacteria: Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), Pnuemococcus (Pnc) and Meningococcus. The bacteria are spread via respiratory droplets or through contact with contaminated items, such as utensils, and living in close quarters.

Vaccination has been successful in preventing disease. Reducing the risk of illness and disease transmission is particularly important during the winter months with greater indoor contact. Talk to your doctor about vaccination to help protect yourself and your loved ones, especially those who may be at higher risk. A full list of recommended vaccines is available at cdc.gov.

About World Meningitis Day

World Meningitis Day (WMD) is an annual, international campaign held on October 5th by the Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) and the Confederation of Meningitis Organisations (CoMO). The campaign objective is to raise awareness about all forms of meningitis and prevention to support the objectives of the World Health Organization's 2030 road map.

About Meningitis Awareness

MeningitisAwareness.org is a collaboration of meningitis advocates from across the Americas. Our mission is to raise meningitis awareness and promote vaccination to eliminate the disease. We are a dedicated team of healthcare professionals, advocates, and survivors committed to educating the public about this serious illness, promoting prevention through vaccination, and ensuring early detection and treatment. Join us in our mission to fight meningitis through education, prevention, and action. Together, we can make a difference. Learn more at meningitisawareness.org.

