Parents and Kids Can Reach Santa via Text This Holiday Season

Renowned Los Feliz Flea collaborates with messaging plug-in to provide a direct line to the jolly guy himself

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, parents and children can experience a unique twist on a beloved tradition, thanks to a collaboration between Vintage Land, a premier destination for artisanal goods, vintage finds and local food and drink in LA, and Ultimate WP SMS, a WordPress SMS plug-in equipped with messaging capabilities and a sending service. The project aims to allow parents and kids across the country to send text messages directly to the North Pole's man-of-the-hour.

"Unlike the traditional method of dropping a letter at Macy's, texting lets kids connect with Santa any hour of the day, right up until Christmas Eve," said Phillip Dane, founder and CEO of Ultimate WP SMS. "With SMS, there are no worries about letters to Santa getting lost in the mail, delivered late, or simply overlooked. Our goal is to create a fun holiday experience that blends tradition with technology."

An estimated 3% of letters get lost in the mail, a factor that increases during the holidays due to the volume of mail and the prospect of bad weather. Email comes with its own set of problems, as less than 20% of marketing emails go unopened.

"SMS is an overlooked channel, but it has a 98% open rate. Even Santa reads his messages," said Dane. "You can easily start or stop receiving messages from your favorite stores or restaurants, and it is a much more regulated tool, which means more security for everyone."

Families wishing to embrace this modern approach to holiday communication can message Santa for free at https://vintageland.la/send-a-text-to-santa/.

