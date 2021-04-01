PARENTS Announces Search For America's Kindest Families

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS announces that its first-ever America's Kindest Families contest launches today, with entries now being accepted at parents.com/kindcontest. In a year that has challenged all families, PARENTS wants to celebrate the moms, dads, and children who lifted up their friends and neighbors, gave back to their communities, advocated for those without a voice, and showed the world what it truly means to be kind. The winning family will be featured on a 2021 cover of PARENTS and will receive a cash prize of $10K. Three runners-up will also be highlighted in an upcoming issue of PARENTS and receive $1,000 each.

Julia Edelstein, Editor in Chief of PARENTS, said, "Moms, dads and kids have been nothing short of heroes in the last year, and at PARENTS, we want to make sure the world knows that fact. We are looking forward to honoring the generosity, altruism and kindness of families today with a special cover, along with an entire issue packed with insight into raising a kinder generation. We hope this contest inspires families to continue do good and to share their stories. It's the best way to inspire others! We are also thrilled to have an amazing panel of judges—all moms and dads who are fierce advocates for kindness and inclusivity—on board to help us choose our finalists and winning family, and to spread the message that kindness matters."

Contest winners will be selected by an esteemed panel of judges, along with PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein and PARENTS LATINA Editor in Chief Grace Bastidas. The PARENTS America's Kindest Families 2021 contest judges include:

+ NBC News' 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Al Roker

+ Actor and producer Kristen Bell and creative director Benjamin Hart, co-authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling children's picture book The World Needs More Purple People

+ Angela C. Santomero, creator of the Emmy award winning kid's show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, co-creator of Blues Clues and Blues Clues and You, and author of Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving

According to the recent PARENTS Values Study 2020, parents in America say that raising kind children is the most important value they can instill. In the study, half of moms (50%) said that showing their child how to be compassionate and kind is the most important task of parenthood and 28% said that helping their child learn to be his/her most authentic self is most important—more important than raising a successful high achiever or a person of high intelligence. Seven in ten moms feel that modeling kindness themselves is the key to raising kind kids.

Tyson® brand is the presenting partner of the PARENTS America's Kindest Families 2021 contest. In honor of the winning family, Tyson® brand will make a product donation valued at $15K to a 501c3 charity in the winner's hometown or nearby area.

Contest entries may be submitted starting today through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2021. Contest entries may be submitted on behalf of one's own family or on behalf of another kind family they know. To enter the contest and see the full contest rules, visit: parents.com/kindcontest.

About PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

Meredith Corporation is the sole sponsor of the Contest. The TODAY Show and NBCUniversal Media, LLC are not sponsors of the Contest and are not associated with the administration of the Contest in any way. Entrants are providing information to Meredith Corporation and not to The TODAY SHOW or NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

