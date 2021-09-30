PARENTS Announces The Winner Of Its First-Ever Search For The Kindest Families In America: The Barróns Of Oklahoma

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS announces that the Barrón Family of Edmond, Oklahoma is named America's Kindest Family 2021. Featured on the special November Kindness issue cover of PARENTS, as well as on NBC's TODAY and PARENTS digital and social channels today, the Barrón Family was selected for their extraordinary work spreading good in the world, following a nationwide search with more than 500 contest entries. The three America's Kindest Families 2021 contest finalists, also profiled in the November issue of PARENTS and online now, are the Phaire Family of Danbury, Connecticut; the Corner House Family of Durham, North Carolina; and the Moss Family of Waddell, Arizona.

The Barrón family—Luke (39), Holly (38), Keaton (forever 8), Reid (7), Holden (5), and Conley (2)—heads up the K Club (@kclubkindness), an organization founded by Keaton Barrón, who passed away on May 11, 2018 after a years-long battle with leukemia. Keaton created the K Club with a simple mission that he himself modeled everyday: "To be kind to others, be courageous, compassionate, and caring." The family has carried on his legacy by pouring many hours and all of their energy into supporting families battling cancer. The organization hosts several fund-raising events each year, from a golf tournament to aid childhood cancer research to an annual charity auction to a Christmas celebration where they sell hot chocolate and homemade cookies. The K Club also participates in a range of kindness efforts, which include collecting diapers, wipes, and clothes for a pregnancy resource center; donating to build wells in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; making hygiene packs for those struggling with homelessness; and chalking kind messages all over Oklahoma City and Edmond, Oklahoma.

The Barrón family and the three finalists were selected by an esteemed panel of judges including:

NBC News' 3 rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts Dylan Dreyer , Sheinelle Jones , Craig Melvin and Al Roker

Hour of TODAY co-hosts and Actor and producer Kristen Bell and creative director Benjamin Hart , co-authors of the #1 New York Times bestselling children's picture book The World Needs More Purple People

and creative director , co-authors of the #1 bestselling children's picture book Angela C. Santomero , creator of the Emmy award winning kid's show Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood , co-creator of Blues Clues and Blues Clues and You, and author of Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving

, creator of the Emmy award winning kid's show , co-creator of and and author of PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein and PARENTS LATINA Editor in Chief Grace Bastidas

"It wasn't easy for our judging panel to narrow down the finalists; many stories moved us to tears," said Julia Edelstein, Editor in Chief of PARENTS. "The winners stood out for their commitment to volunteering, fund-raising, and simply being there for others—all while living with the grief of losing their eldest son, Keaton. I hope their story inspires others not only to spread generosity in their own neighborhoods and beyond, but also to accept help anytime they need it. Parenting—and raising our kids to be kind—is possible only with support."

In addition to being the featured cover story in the November issue of PARENTS, the Barrón Family has been awarded $10,000 from PARENTS and a food donation worth $15,000 from Tyson® Brand, the America's Kindest Families contest's presenting partner, to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, a local charity of the Barrón family's choosing. The three finalists have each been awarded $1,000.

The special November Kindness issue of PARENTS celebrates generosity, consideration and concern for others, offering ideas and solutions to help moms and dads raise kind kids. The articles feature real-word advice for teaching kids to be champions for good, a guide to help families zero in on a go-to way to give, 70 inspiring children's books selected by notable parents (including the America's Kindest Families contest judges), and more. For more articles, insights and inspiring stories about kindness, and to learn more about the America's Kindest Families 2021 contest winner and finalists, visit parents.com now or check out the November issue of PARENTS on newsstands and on Apple News+, available October 8.

To learn more about the America's Kindest Families 2021 contest methodology and rules, visit parents.com/kindcontest. You can also learn more about the Barrón family in an episode of the PARENTS "Raising the Future" video series, available here.

