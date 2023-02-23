First Nationwide Emotional Support System for Parents, Caregivers, Children & Youth Founded in 1969 Honors Parents with its Trademarked Month and Continues to Support the Lives of Parents and Families through Free Programs

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents Anonymous® founded National Parent Leadership Month®, celebrated throughout the month of February, to honor and celebrate parents in their caregiving role to shape the children of our future.

Parents Anonymous® Celebrates Empowerment Journey of Diverse Families During National Parent Leadership Month®

"Parents are the heroes we are here to celebrate as evident by the challenges of the pandemic and beyond because the future depends on parents," says Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, ACHT, ACSW and President and CEO at Parents Anonymous®, Inc. "At Parents Anonymous® we are working in Shared Leadership® with parents, caregivers, children and youth up to the age of 25 to support change and leadership to build resilient families and communities."

Since 1969, Evidence-based Parents Anonymous® has been supporting, encouraging, and upholding generations of parent leaders. In 1993, the first National Parent Leadership Team® (NPLT) and in 1996 the first California Parent Leadership Team® (CPLT) were created with the mission to improve and change programs and policies to help diverse parents, children and youth to create positive outcomes for families.

Parent Leaders are composed of tenacious mothers, fathers, and grandparents with lived expertise who work diligently to change Federal and California policy to support the resiliency and future of all families across America. These Parent Leaders serve on numerous national, federal, state, county and local commissions, advisory boards, and task forces in Shared Leadership® to enhance the social, emotional, community and spiritual wellbeing of all families across the nation.

The role of parents over the past few years has presented more challenges than ever before, creating a mental health crisis among parents and children alike. The pandemic coupled with the national news of mass shootings, extreme weather catastrophes, the economic turbulence, and various daily life happenings, have really pushed families and parents to the edge, yet fortunately there is help readily available during these and other challenging times.

For local Californians, Parents Anonymous® offers free, weekly support group programs online held by trained counselors, as well as its California Parent & Youth Helpline for parents, children and youth up 25 years old needing immediate emotional support. Those in need can call, text, or communicate through an online chat from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. PST, 7 days a week. The helpline can be accessed through caparentyouthhelpline.org or by calling 855-427-2736.

For parents needing vital emotional support outside of California, Parents Anonymous® has its National Parent Helpline®. This multilingual and culturally responsive national helpline is staffed by professional counselors who offer support for any and all parental figures in over 240+ languages through the use of translating services. Parents looking for immediate support can call 855-4A PARENT.

"Parents Anonymous® ensures improved parenting, and resiliency and children and youth flourish significantly as a result of attending weekly online Parents Anonymous® groups," said Dr. Elizabeth Harris, Independent Evaluator and Researcher.

Parents are often blamed and shamed when they themselves need help or they need help for their children. The wellbeing of the family is tied to the wellbeing of all members and parents are responsible for ensuring their children receive help that is appropriate. Parents build on their strengths, address underlying emotional issues to create long-term positive change for themselves and their family through Parents Anonymous® Groups.

To learn more about Parents Anonymous® please visit https://parentsanonymous.org/.

About Parents Anonymous®

Since 1969, Parents Anonymous® Inc. has created and disseminated internationally various Evidence-Based Programs and Initiatives that build on the strengths of diverse parents, children, and youth. Also, Parents Anonymous® started and partners with thousands of entities to celebrate National Parent Leadership Month® every February. With the support of the U.S. Congress, the National Parent Helpline® began in 1969 as the first and only nationwide emotional support system for Parents, Caregivers, Children & Youth. The California Parent and Youth Helpline and online Parents Anonymous® Weekly Groups are the most recent addition to the Parents Anonymous® Programs. Learn more at RaisingFuture.org.

