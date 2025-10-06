Parents Anonymous® Expands Footprint with New San Fernando Well-Being Center Providing Local Families with Free Mental Health and Parenting Support

VAN NUYS, Calif., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents Anonymous® Inc. will mark another major milestone this fall with the grand opening of its new San Fernando Valley Well-Being Center, expanding access to no-cost, evidence-based mental health services for parents, children and youth across Los Angeles County.

The ribbon-cutting celebration will take place Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 16600 Sherman Way, Suite 280, in Van Nuys. Guests can expect food, family-friendly activities, and an opportunity to connect with local leaders and parent advocates.

The San Fernando Valley Well-Being Center arrives just weeks after the successful launch of a sister location in Antelope Valley. Together, these two openings highlight Parents Anonymous's deep commitment to filling critical gaps in family mental health and prevention services across LA metro communities.

Services at the San Fernando Valley Well-Being Center include:

Weekly Parents Anonymous® Adult, Children & Youth Groups (evidence-based, trauma-informed, and built on personal strengths)

(evidence-based, trauma-informed, and built on personal strengths) Individual and family therapy sessions

Supportive services through tailored referrals and resource navigation

through tailored referrals and resource navigation Crisis intervention through Parents Anonymous® operated 24/7 Parent & Youth Helpline, providing immediate assistance during emergencies and ongoing guidance

"Families in the San Fernando Valley deserve access to meaningful support close to home," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President & CEO of Parents Anonymous®. "This new Center builds on more than five decades of evidence-based work and ensures that parents and youth in this community can find connection, compassion, and healing when they need it most."

Rather than waiting until families are in crisis, the San Fernando Valley Well-Being Center provides a proactive pathway to wellness. By combining evidence-based groups, therapy, and immediate helpline access, the Center supports the empowerment journey of parents, children and youth to develop resilience, manage stress, and create lasting positive change at home.

"With our shared commitment to empowering and uplifting individuals and families, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health congratulates Parents Anonymous on expanding its first Well-Being Center into San Fernando Valley," said Dr. Lisa H. Wong, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. "Having another option for residents in that community will only enhance both of our abilities to ensure everyone reaches their fullest potential and thrives."

Local dignitaries, community partners and families are invited to join this celebration. RSVPs are required. To RSVP for San Fernando Valley grand opening ceremony, visit https://givebutter.com/SFVOpening.

For more information about Parents Anonymous® and its programs, visit parentsanonymous.org.

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous® Inc. has served as a steadfast pillar of support for parents, caregivers and youth across the nation. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing evidence-based programs dedicated to strengthening families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment to empowerment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its Helpline resources: National Parent & Youth Helpline™ and the California Parent & Youth Helpline®. Parents and youth needing emotional support can reach the Helpline by calling/texting 1-855-427-2736 or through live chat at caparentyouthhelpline.org or through nationalparentyouthhelpline.org 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Parents Anonymous, Inc. is also the only program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for parents, children and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous.org or by following on Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Taylor Murray

[email protected]

281.692.8700

SOURCE Parents Anonymous, Inc.