Parents Anonymous® Honors Congresswoman Norma Torres with the National 2024 Juanita Chavez Award

Parents Anonymous recognizes Congresswoman Torres for her ongoing support to further services and promote parent leadership with the National Parent and Youth Helpline Act of 2024

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents Anonymous, Inc. announces Congresswoman Norma Torres as the recipient of the 2024 Juanita Chavez Award, which recognizes an individual for their work in promoting parent leadership to ensure better outcomes for children and families by breaking the stigma so that parents, children and youth know that Asking for Help is a Sign of Help®.

The national nonprofit established the Juanita Chavez Award in 1999 in honor of one of Parents Anonymous' first parent leaders who was an exceptional staff member and social worker. Previous award winners include Congresswoman Judy Chu, Governor Gavin Newsom, and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

"The mental health of children is directly connected to their parent's mental health. With 68% of mothers and 57% of fathers suffering from poor mental health, the number of children affected is growing," said Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, ACHT, ACSW and President and CEO at Parents Anonymous. "As the mental health crisis continues to surge, the work of individuals such as Congresswoman Torres is incredibly valuable. We are honored to recognize her for this year's Juanita Chavez Award and are grateful for her tireless efforts to help expand our services to provide parents and children with critical resources and support with the new National Parent & Youth Helpline Act of 2024."

This year, Congresswoman Norma Torres was selected as the 2024 award recipient for her ongoing support of Parents Anonymous. This commitment is underscored by Congresswoman Torres' recent sponsorship of the National Parent and Youth Helpline Act of 2024 and advocacy for supporters to introduce the bill to the US House of Representatives to help nationwide.

"I am grateful for the partnership I've had with Parents Anonymous in our shared endeavor to strengthen and empower parents and youth to succeed, and I am honored to receive the Juanita Chavez Award. Parents Anonymous is a longtime community champion in the Inland Empire for families impacted by trauma and abuse," states Congresswoman Torres. "The services they provide are a critical lifeline for so many families in our region and that's why I continue to champion legislation like the National Parent and Youth Helpline Act, to support the mission of effective, community-based organizations like Parents Anonymous. Now more than ever, I am grateful to work alongside Parents Anonymous to end the stigma associated with seeking help and empower individuals with the resources they need."

The award was presented on February 22, 2024 to wrap-up celebrations of National Parent Leadership Month (February), which was created and shared nationwide by Parents Anonymous in 2000. Additional celebrations included the announcement of a $10 million federal grant for 24/7 expanded services on its National Parent & Youth Helpline, and the opening of Parents Anonymous' new headquarters in Claremont, CA on February 15.

For more information about Parents Anonymous® and its programs, visit parentsanonymous.org.

Parents, caregivers, children and youth needing emotional support can call or text 855-427-2736 or live chat 24/7 through nationalparentyouthhelpline.org.

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous Inc.® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for diverse parents, caregivers, and youth across the globe. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing Evidence-Based Programs dedicated to nurturing the empowerment journey of families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment to empowerment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its Helpline resources: National Parent & Youth Helpline™ and the California Parent & Youth Helpline®. It is also the only culturally responsive program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for diverse families and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous.org or by following on Facebook or Instagram.

