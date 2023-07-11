Hosted by Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, Clinical Hypnotherapist and CEO of Parents Anonymous, the podcast aims to 'break the stigma' of talking about mental health and is now available on all major podcast platforms

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents Anonymous Inc., a national organization offering free mental health programs and a helpline for both parents and youth, today announces the launch of its podcast "Breaking the Stigma." The podcast highlights candid conversations with individuals who have battled mental health obstacles and their journey to healing.

Parents Anonymous® Launches Podcast "Breaking the Stigma" Featuring Unfiltered Conversations Surrounding Today's Mental Health Crisis

Breaking the Stigma Podcast debuts today, Tuesday, July 11, featuring an interview with R&B singer and songwriter Amina Buddafly, and is co-hosted by DJ Mike Gdnss. These mothers, fathers, grandparents and young adults are all advocates for reaching out and Asking for Help is a Sign of Help® when it comes to any personal struggle by using Parents Anonymous' Helpline and all Evidence-Based Parents Anonymous® Services. Weekly episodes will follow including Music Producer Jon Asher and Musician OG Cuicide sharing their life struggles and promoting that Asking for Help is a Sign of Help® through Evidence-Based Parents Anonymous® Services.

Breaking the Stigma is hosted by Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, a licensed hypnotherapist and CEO of Parents Anonymous, Inc. with over 30 years of experience helping those with mental health challenges.

Breaking the Stigma will feature powerful interviews and stories from influential and everyday people who share their personal struggles with mental health. Breaking the Stigma will release a new episode every week on Monday, with the next podcast released on Tuesday, July 17. Listeners can catch the podcast on every major platform including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Podcast Index, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Podcast Addict, Podchaser, Pocket Casts, Deezer, Listen Notes, and Player FM.

"The mental health epidemic is something that needs to be talked about especially when it relates to parents and children of all ages and young people," says Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, ACHT, ACSW and President and CEO at Parents Anonymous Inc. "Blame and shame do nothing to help anyone who is struggling. The pressures put on people today are overwhelming, and we can't help people suffering if we are all still too scared to talk about mental health. We are aiming to change that with this show."

Since 1969, Parents Anonymous, Inc. has provided evidence-based emotional support to Parents and Youth nationwide on the National Parent and Youth Helpline®. This year, Parents Anonymous, Inc. celebrates the third anniversary of its California Parent & Youth Helpline®, a free Helpline for California diverse parents, children and youth up to 25 years old needing immediate emotional support. The nonprofit organization launched the milestone celebration in May during Mental Health Awareness Month, following the receipt of a $4.7 million contract from the California Department of Social Services (CDSS) that provides the necessary funds so the Helpline can continue to serve adults and youth in need of support for an addition two years, with the option for a third year.

In addition to providing mental health resources, such as Breaking the Stigma Podcast, Parents Anonymous' California Parents & Youth Helpline now offers extended services hours with trained professionals available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST. Those in need of support can call or text at 855-427-2736, or live chat from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. PST, 7 days a week through caparentyouthhelpline.org.

To listen to the podcast, please visit breakingthestigma.buzzsprout.com. For more information about Parents Anonymous, Inc.® and its programs visit parentsanonymous.org.

About Parents Anonymous Inc.®

Since 1969, Parents Anonymous Inc. has created and disseminated internationally various evidence-based programs and initiatives that support the empowerment journey of diverse parents, children, and youth. According to the Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse, Parents Anonymous is the ONLY culturally responsive program that is proven to effectively improve parenting, enhance mental health and reduce substance abuse while ensuring child safety for diverse families with children and youth of all ages. With the support of the U.S. Congress, the National Parent Helpline® began in 1969 as the first and only nationwide emotional support system for Parents, Caregivers, Children & Youth. Since May 2020, Parents Anonymous has operated The California Parent and Youth Helpline® and online Parents Anonymous® Weekly Groups. Parents Anonymous also started National Parent Leadership Month® initiative which recognizes parents and partners with thousands of entities to celebrate every February. Learn more at parentsanonymous.org or by following on Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Name: Taylor Murray

Email: [email protected]com

Phone: 281-692-8700

SOURCE Parents Anonymous