Parents Anonymous® Recognized as 1 of Only 5 Programs Nationwide To Make a Sustained Impact on Child Safety
Supported Rating by Federal Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse Paves Way for Expansion of Parents Anonymous® Programs
Sep 03, 2021, 08:00 ET
CLAREMONT, Calif., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Claremont-based national nonprofit Parents Anonymous® has been rated as a Supported evidence-based intervention program by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse, only one of five such program designations nationwide, for the effectiveness of Parents Anonymous® in addressing child safety and the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
This Supported rating for Parents Anonymous® from the Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse is a distinguished honor. As a result of Congress passing the Family First Prevention Services Act, the Administration for Children and Families within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, established the Clearinghouse to conduct objective and transparent review of research on programs intended to provide enhanced support to children and families and prevent foster care placements.
The studies reviewed by the Clearinghouse found that Parents Anonymous® reduced subsequent child maltreatment substantiations by more than half as compared to parents who did not use the program, even after leaving the Parents Anonymous® program a year later. Additionally, the study found that Parents Anonymous® predominately served communities of color, one of the communities in highest need of services.
"This is acknowledging the 52 years of evidence-based Parents Anonymous® programs that are raising the future," says Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, President and C.E.O. Parents Anonymous® Inc. "Together we can build on the strengths of diverse parents, children and youth throughout America, ensure long-term positive child safety outcomes and mitigate and prevent Adverse Childhood Experiences."
The opportunity to help more Parents, Children & Youth nationwide rests with states applying for dollar for dollar prevention federal matching funds to provide evidence-based Parents Anonymous® programs. Parents Anonymous® is a proven intervention to keep children out of the child welfare system and ensure child safety by addressing mental health, substance use prevention or treatment, and in-home parenting skills.
About Parents Anonymous®
Parents Anonymous® Inc. is the nation's longest-running parent and family advocacy organization dedicated to supporting empowerment and building upon the resilience of diverse Parents, Children & Youth through numerous evidence-based programs and services. Parents Anonymous® was rated as Supported by the federal Title IV-E Prevention Services Clearinghouse as one of only 5 programs in the nation to make a lasting impact on improving child safety. Parents Anonymous® Inc. operates the only California Parent and Youth Helpline and National Parent Helpline® providing free emotional support through calls, chats and texts. For more information, please visit parentsanonymous.org and caparentyouthhelpline.org.
