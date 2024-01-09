Parents Anonymous® Secures $10 Million Grant and Now Offers the Free National Parent & Youth Helpline™ 24/7

The federal funding will allow the Helpline to provide critical resources and emotional support to parents, caregivers, and youth up to 25 years of age

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents Anonymous, Inc. announced today that its National Parent & Youth Helpline will now offer immediate emotional support through calls, texts, and chats answered by trained and caring staff 24 hours a day and seven days a week to parents, caregivers, and youth up to 25 years old. These expanded services are supported by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) of the United States (U.S.) Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $10,000,000 with 100 percent funded by ACF/HHS.

Because of the favorable results and positive impact achieved by the California Parent & Youth Helpline® and the National Parent Helpline, this 5-year grant will provide essential resources for the Helpline's services to over 174 million parents and youth seeking life-changing support in the U.S. Before now, the National Parent & Youth Helpline, formerly named the National Parent Helpline, focused on parents and caregivers. However, after the overwhelming rise in youth suicides and depression rates, Parents Anonymous prioritized their evidence-based services to address the urgent mental health needs of young people and their parents across America.

"At Parents Anonymous, we believe that Asking for Help is a Sign of Strength®, and that providing emotional support that is accessible and strength-based is key to enhance the well-being of diverse parents, children, and youth nationwide," says Dr. Lisa Pion-Berlin, ACHT, ACSW and President and CEO at Parents Anonymous® Inc. "This vital partnership with ACF, will offer critical emotional support and information for both parents and youth 24/7 as they navigate life challenges."

Parents Anonymous initiated this groundbreaking initiative by introducing the National Parent Helpline with the backing of the U.S. Congress in 1969. It was the nation's first responder system designed to support the empowerment journey of parents and caregivers. Over the decades, the Parents Anonymous Helplines have consistently demonstrated their capability to mitigate crises and provide vital emotional support with an inclusive, anti-racist, anti-sexist, and anti-classist approach to family support, devoid of blame or shame.

In harmony with the objectives of the ACF, Parents Anonymous will continue to advance the vision of establishing a National Parent & Youth Helpline as an invaluable resource to all U.S. families with a compassionate and well-trained staff dedicated to prioritizing mental well-being.

"I know as a psychologist how mental health disorders are increasing for young people across the country and how essential this new National Parent & Youth Helpline tool will be in addressing the acute needs of young people and improving their well-being," said Representative Judy Chu. "No one should feel alone, and I strongly urge parents, caregivers, and young people themselves to spread the word about the Helpline and use its call, text or chat services when navigating difficulties. I promise I will continue to fight constantly in Congress to support efforts like this and increasing funding for services to improve the emotional, mental, and physical health of all our young people."

Those needing emotional support can call or text at 855-427-2736 or live chat 24/7 through nationalparentyouthhelpline.org.

For more information about Parents Anonymous® and its programs, visit parentsanonymous.org .

About Parents Anonymous, Inc.

For over half a century, Parents Anonymous Inc.® has served as a steadfast pillar of support for diverse parents, caregivers, and youth across the globe. Since its establishment in 1969, this organization has been at the forefront of developing Evidence-Based Programs dedicated to nurturing the empowerment journey of families. Through the decades, it has furthered its unwavering commitment to empowerment through the establishment of National Parent Leadership Month® every February, its community-based organizations, Weekly Adult and Children & Youth Parents Anonymous Groups®, and its Helpline resources: National Parent & Youth Helpline™ and the California Parent & Youth Helpline®. It is also the only culturally responsive program recognized by The Federal Title IV-E Prevention Clearinghouse that is proven to Effectively Improve Parenting, Enhance Mental Health and Reduce Substance Abuse while Ensuring Child Safety for diverse families and youth of all ages. Learn more at parentsanonymous.org or by following on Facebook or Instagram.

