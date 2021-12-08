Parents Can Set Kids Up for Success in 2022 by Teaching Them How to Budget and Save Money with Mazoola (SM)

The earlier that children learn about finances, the less mistakes they'll make when they reach adulthood. Research from College Pulse shows that only one in five college students were taught about financial literacy. With Mazoola, kids get an early start on learning and preparing for future financial success in a safe, fun, and interactive way. Mazoola allows parents to assign chores, reward desired behaviors and automatically distribute allowances - all from their mobile phone. The super app easily tracks how much money children have earned to help them learn to save for what matters most and empower them to make their own decisions.

"The start of the year is the perfect time to get kids excited about budgeting and saving money," said REGO Head of Strategy Dan Aptor. "Parents can collaborate with their children to help them learn how to manage their money responsibly. Mazoola is designed specifically with that in mind, but in a safe space where kids can make mistakes without getting into any real financial trouble."

Based on T. Rowe Price's 13th Annual Parents, Kids & Money Survey, 50% of kids responded that they want to be taught how to save money, and 39% of kids said they want to understand how much money things cost. The Mazoola app was designed by parents to teach kids essential money management skills while building confidence and long-lasting financial habits in a safe environment.

Add "Download and use Mazoola with my kids" to your 2022 New Year's Resolutions list and help improve these statistics around financial literacy among children, so that they can grow up to become fiscally responsible adults. Parents can download Mazoola for free in Apple's App Store and Google Play Store. Download today to get a one-year subscription for free with no contracts or strings attached.

Find out more about how Mazoola can help at mazoola.co. Follow the conversation on Instagram and Facebook (@Mazoolawallet).

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO ("REGO") (OTCQB:RPMT) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola, allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com.

