Parents Can't Wait: New Evidence-Based Tutoring Program Launches to Reverse America's Reading Decline

Institute of Reading Development announces an online tutoring solution proven to boost K–5 reading skills and confidence.

PETALUMA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- America's reading crisis is worsening. The latest Nation's Report Card reveals that one-third of high school seniors graduate without basic reading comprehension—unable to analyze or interpret what they read.

For 56 years, the Institute of Reading Development has had one focus: helping kids become strong, enthusiastic readers. Over 3 million families have trusted their expert teachers and proven curriculum to make it happen. Learn more at ReadingPrograms.com.

Despite millions invested in curriculum reform and teacher training, early literacy intervention efforts continue to fall short. In Ohio, third-grade proficiency dropped from 62% to 61% after two years of reform. Philadelphia spent $25 million on a new reading curriculum—only to see scores decline further. In Maryland, teachers admit they "don't know how to teach reading," even with new mandates.

Systemic change takes time—Mississippi's "reading miracle" took six years. But children struggling to read today can't wait for policy to catch up.

"Parents can't always tell how their child's reading compares nationally," said Doug Evans, CEO of the Institute of Reading Development. "In many states, a 'proficient' reader would only score as 'basic' on national benchmarks. They won't be on track for college without remediation."

The Institute of Reading Development, trusted by more than three million families over the last 56 years, has launched its Raising Skilled Readers Tutoring Program —an evidence-based program designed to improve K-5 students' reading skills and deliver immediate results.

It is more than just live tutoring sessions. The program provides tutoring with truly comprehensive support, backed by a time-tested curriculum and including wonderful books, online activities, and weekly skills checks. Parents get a complete reading solution that strengthens all five pillars of literacy:

Phonemic awareness and phonics for decoding accuracy

for decoding accuracy Fluency and vocabulary for smoother, more confident reading

for smoother, more confident reading Comprehension skills for deeper understanding of texts

Parents see measurable progress week by week—not years from now.

"The single most effective thing parents can do is supplement school instruction with focused reading tutoring lessons," Evans added. "That's exactly what Raising Skilled Readers provides."

A child's reading foundation is built in grades K–5—every week of delay matters. While schools work to implement reform, parents can take action now with a trusted early literacy instruction proven to help children read with skill, confidence, and joy.

Learn more or get started today at www.ReadingPrograms.com.

About The Institute of Reading Development

The Institute of Reading Development (IRD) is a nationally recognized leader in literacy education, dedicated to helping students of all ages become skilled, confident readers. Since 1970, IRD has partnered with universities, schools, and communities across the country to deliver evidence-based reading programs that have helped millions of students improve skills and gain a lifelong love of reading.

IRD currently offers guided reading experiences for children from preschool through 5th grade. Its newest initiative, Raising Skilled Readers, provides parents with expert-led 1:1 or small-group online tutoring, featuring skill-by-skill instruction that builds reading confidence at home.

