Parents Celebrated Healthy Living at the Ninth Annual Moms Meet WOW Summit

MARLTON, N.J., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 29–31, 2022, over 1,200 health-minded parents from around the United States and Canada came together virtually during the ninth annual Moms Meet WOW Summit. Attendees were empowered to embrace healthy living, sustainability, empathetic parenting, and more.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to connect with other parents, hear from inspirational speakers, and chat directly with sponsors in the Virtual Exhibit Hall. Attendees also were able to enter to win prizes from the event sponsors as well as high-value WOW Awards.

Keynote speaker Dr. Elisa Song kicked off WOW Summit with her session on how a child's health and wellbeing starts in their gut. The second keynote speaker and bestselling author, Iben Sandahl, shared more about the Danish way of parenting and how to empower kids and parents to live happier lives. Other stand-out speakers included plant-based pediatrician Dr. Yami Cazorla-Lancaster, integrative and functional dietitian Dana Bosselmann, and clinical psychologist Dr. Ilyse Dobrow DiMarco.

This year's event included a special set of sessions just for content creators featuring topics such as "4 Big Legal Mistakes to Avoid as a Blogger and Entrepreneur," "Double Your Income Without Doubling Your To-Do List," and "What Are You Influencing? Using the Power of Your Voice to Connect with Depth on Social Media."

This year's top sponsors included MaryRuth's, Happy Family Organics, KH-7, and Mazoola. Additional sponsors were Mabel's Labels, Meli's Cookies, NOW Foods, Sugarbreak, The Good Crispy Company, Zing Bars, and KIWI magazine.

For more information about Moms Meet and Virtual WOW Summit, please visit wowevents.momsmeet.com/wow-summit-22-virtual/.

About Moms Meet and WOW Events

Since 2006, May Media Group, LLC has helped families raise their children and enjoy their lives in the healthiest way possible. Moms Meet is a large community of authentic and engaged health-minded moms looking to learn about better-for-you products and services that they can share with their friends and families. WOW Events are the only live and virtual events in the country connecting better-for-you brands directly with health-minded moms. For more information visit maymediagroup.com.

