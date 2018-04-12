Parents From Across the Nation Travel to D.C. to Advocate for Affordable, Quality Child Care

"We know that the first few years of life are critical building blocks in terms of education and learning, but they are also important for young families who need to make ends meet while juggling the demands of family life. With the high cost of child care and the hardships providers are facing across the country in accessing professional development, we need to take action at the state and local level," said Lynette M. Fraga, Ph.D., Executive Director of Child Care Aware® of America. "We are excited by the energy these families are bringing to Washington and look forward to supporting them as they work to enact change across the country."

Parents joining the rally and conversation in Washington D.C. include:

LuAnn Allen

Virginia

Herman Allen

Virginia

Sosha Chaney

Missouri

Tammy Czapiewski

North Dakota

Dilyara Daminova

Virginia

Tametria Dantzler

Alabama

Andy Dantzler

Alabama

Victoria Dougherty

Pennsylvania

Linda Drew

California

Laurie Ferguson

West Virginia

Kathy Grohs

Nebraska

Danielle Jeffrey

Texas

Amber Jones

Arizona

Travis Jones

Arizona

Chesney Keeney

Idaho

Cameron Lafkin

Virginia

Elly Lafkin

Virginia

Christy Lamb

California

Olivia Martinez

Colorado

Juliette Montemayor

Texas

Danielle Morin

California

Kaylen Ortiz

Kansas

Robert Ortiz

Kansas

Alecia Patrick

Kansas

Dita Quinones

California

Shayna Raphael

Washington

Whitney Rodden

Kansas

Tina Rodden

Kansas

Gary Rodden

Kansas

Monique Rosas

California

Julia Ruedas

California

Daniela Salinas

Texas

Misty Stoneburner

Indiana

Michelle Sturges

Colorado

Gabriela Villagomez Morales

Washington

Erika Wells

Texas

Danielle Young

Texas



For more information about Child Care Aware® of America's Family Advocacy Summit, visit https://usa.childcareaware.org/about/symposium/

About Child Care Aware® of America

Child Care Aware® of America is our nation's leading voice for child care. CCAoA works with state and local Child Care Resource and Referral agencies (CCR&Rs) and other community partners to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care. CCAoA leads projects that increase the quality and availability of child care, offer comprehensive training to child care professionals, undertake research, and advocate for child care policies that improve the lives of children and families. To learn more, visit usa.childcareaware.org. Follow them on Twitter @USAChildCare and on Facebook at facebook.com/usachildcare.

