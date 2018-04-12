Parents From Across the Nation Travel to D.C. to Advocate for Affordable, Quality Child Care

Child Care Aware® of America builds a movement for quality, affordable child care

Child Care Aware of America

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2018 /PR Newswire-USNewswire/ -- Child care is unaffordable in all 50 states, outpacing in-state college tuition and housing costs in many areas. With more than 11 million children under age five in some form of child care, parents across America are struggling to make ends meet, and all too often must choose between quality care and affordability. This is unsustainable and parents are demanding action from lawmakers to make high-quality, affordable child care accessible to all families.

Next week, parents from 15 states will come together at Child Care Aware of America's (CCAoA) 2018 Symposium and Family Advocacy Summit to learn how to advocate and organize for common-sense policy solutions in their home states and at the federal level, improving child care access for all families who need it.

"We know that the first few years of life are critical building blocks in terms of education and learning, but they are also important for young families who need to make ends meet while juggling the demands of family life. With the high cost of child care and the hardships providers are facing across the country in accessing professional development, we need to take action at the state and local level," said Lynette M. Fraga, Ph.D., Executive Director of Child Care Aware® of America. "We are excited by the energy these families are bringing to Washington and look forward to supporting them as they work to enact change across the country."

Parents joining the rally and conversation in Washington D.C. include:

LuAnn Allen
Virginia

Herman Allen
Virginia

Sosha Chaney
Missouri

Tammy Czapiewski
North Dakota

Dilyara Daminova
Virginia

Tametria Dantzler
Alabama

Andy Dantzler
Alabama

Victoria Dougherty
Pennsylvania

Linda Drew
California

Laurie Ferguson
West Virginia

Kathy Grohs
Nebraska

Danielle Jeffrey
Texas

Amber Jones
Arizona

Travis Jones
Arizona

Chesney Keeney
Idaho

Cameron Lafkin
Virginia

Elly Lafkin
Virginia

Christy Lamb
California

Olivia Martinez
Colorado

Juliette Montemayor
Texas

Danielle Morin
California

Kaylen Ortiz
Kansas

Robert Ortiz
Kansas

Alecia Patrick
Kansas

Dita Quinones
California

Shayna Raphael
Washington

Whitney Rodden
Kansas

Tina Rodden
Kansas

Gary Rodden
Kansas

Monique Rosas
California

Julia Ruedas
California

Daniela Salinas
Texas

Misty Stoneburner
Indiana

Michelle Sturges
Colorado

Gabriela Villagomez Morales
Washington

Erika Wells
Texas

Danielle Young
Texas

For more information about Child Care Aware® of America's Family Advocacy Summit, visit https://usa.childcareaware.org/about/symposium/

About Child Care Aware® of America
Child Care Aware® of America is our nation's leading voice for child care. CCAoA works with state and local Child Care Resource and Referral agencies (CCR&Rs) and other community partners to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care. CCAoA leads projects that increase the quality and availability of child care, offer comprehensive training to child care professionals, undertake research, and advocate for child care policies that improve the lives of children and families. To learn more, visit usa.childcareaware.org. Follow them on Twitter @USAChildCare and on Facebook at facebook.com/usachildcare.

