Parents From Across the Nation Travel to D.C. to Advocate for Affordable, Quality Child Care

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2018 /PR Newswire-USNewswire/ -- Child care is unaffordable in all 50 states, outpacing in-state college tuition and housing costs in many areas. With more than 11 million children under age five in some form of child care, parents across America are struggling to make ends meet, and all too often must choose between quality care and affordability. This is unsustainable and parents are demanding action from lawmakers to make high-quality, affordable child care accessible to all families.
Next week, parents from 15 states will come together at Child Care Aware of America's (CCAoA) 2018 Symposium and Family Advocacy Summit to learn how to advocate and organize for common-sense policy solutions in their home states and at the federal level, improving child care access for all families who need it.
"We know that the first few years of life are critical building blocks in terms of education and learning, but they are also important for young families who need to make ends meet while juggling the demands of family life. With the high cost of child care and the hardships providers are facing across the country in accessing professional development, we need to take action at the state and local level," said Lynette M. Fraga, Ph.D., Executive Director of Child Care Aware® of America. "We are excited by the energy these families are bringing to Washington and look forward to supporting them as they work to enact change across the country."
Parents joining the rally and conversation in Washington D.C. include:
LuAnn Allen
Virginia
Herman Allen
Virginia
Sosha Chaney
Missouri
Tammy Czapiewski
North Dakota
Dilyara Daminova
Virginia
Tametria Dantzler
Alabama
Andy Dantzler
Alabama
Victoria Dougherty
Pennsylvania
Linda Drew
California
Laurie Ferguson
West Virginia
Kathy Grohs
Nebraska
Danielle Jeffrey
Texas
Amber Jones
Arizona
Travis Jones
Arizona
Chesney Keeney
Idaho
Cameron Lafkin
Virginia
Elly Lafkin
Virginia
Christy Lamb
California
Olivia Martinez
Colorado
Juliette Montemayor
Texas
Danielle Morin
California
Kaylen Ortiz
Kansas
Robert Ortiz
Kansas
Alecia Patrick
Kansas
Dita Quinones
California
Shayna Raphael
Washington
Whitney Rodden
Kansas
Tina Rodden
Kansas
Gary Rodden
Kansas
Monique Rosas
California
Julia Ruedas
California
Daniela Salinas
Texas
Misty Stoneburner
Indiana
Michelle Sturges
Colorado
Gabriela Villagomez Morales
Washington
Erika Wells
Texas
Danielle Young
Texas
For more information about Child Care Aware® of America's Family Advocacy Summit, visit https://usa.childcareaware.org/about/symposium/
About Child Care Aware® of America
Child Care Aware® of America is our nation's leading voice for child care. CCAoA works with state and local Child Care Resource and Referral agencies (CCR&Rs) and other community partners to ensure that all families have access to quality, affordable child care. CCAoA leads projects that increase the quality and availability of child care, offer comprehensive training to child care professionals, undertake research, and advocate for child care policies that improve the lives of children and families. To learn more, visit usa.childcareaware.org. Follow them on Twitter @USAChildCare and on Facebook at facebook.com/usachildcare.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-from-across-the-nation-travel-to-dc-to-advocate-for-affordable-quality-child-care-300629091.html
SOURCE Child Care Aware of America
Share this article