Parents Get Organized with kidpik's Spring 2020 Collection Offering Fashion That's Streamlined and On-trend

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- kidpik, the leading fashion subscription box service designed exclusively for girls, releases its Spring 2020 collection focused on colorful and stylish looks that are instant girls' favorites and keep parents on track to stay organized, on time, and stress free. Each personalized box features seven items (3 to 4 mix-and-match outfits, including shoes), making getting dressed a joyful experience as pieces reflect each girl's individual style and are instantly loved. Now is the perfect time to pass along clothing items that are loved but too small and make room for the carefully selected new with help from kidpik, known as the ultimate in maximizing multiple outfit options in each curated box.

kidpik Spring 2020 Fashion Box kidpik Spring 2020 Collection

"Spring is the perfect time to simplify and refresh your girl's wardrobe. Our coordinated looks are designed to grab and go–so your girl's personalized outfits will be at the top of her rotation, saving you time and money. We allow parents to make intentional and informed fashion purchases from the comfort of their homes, avoid shopping on a whim throughout the season, and investing in items they might not need," said Dina Sweeney, kidpik CMO.

Whether your girl is sporty-chic or lives in girly dresses made for twirling once the warm weather hits, kidpik has subscribers covered with their range of style categories and fashionable wardrobe essentials—offered in sizes ranging from 4-16 and footwear in sizes 9-6. Kidpik's Spring 2020 collection is light and airy, crafted in easy-to-wear fabrics such as stretch denim, eyelet and cotton, and offers versatile pieces designed to be layered for the early Spring transitional months. Collection highlights include effortless jumpsuits, elevated lounge and active wear, reimagined denim, iridescent accessories and shoes, and dresses ranging from classic to bohemian. The average style costs $13.50 per piece when the entire box is purchased. Kidpik is risk-free, there is no styling fee, and shipping, returns and exchanges are free.

Customers of kidpik's clothing box have awarded the brand over 9,000 5-star reviews including, "I hate shopping, and my little girl's closet suffers because of it. She is super girly and I'm a neutral freak. But both of us enjoyed the box, and my little girl was super excited that it was [styled just] for her with fun colors and designs. The quality of the clothes is great, easy to mix & match with other items, and all our request were met. Thanks for shopping for me."

Parents can let kidpik's team of style experts help to streamline their girls' wardrobe this season, by receiving coordinated, personalized looks they are guaranteed to love. Or for those that want to browse kidpik's collection on their own, visit Shop kidpik to click to buy individual items and outfits now.

About kidpik

Ezra Dabah and his team, known for building The Children's Place into the largest children's specialty store in North America, and for their commitment to style, quality, and value in kids' fashion, launched kidpik in 2016. kidpik is the go-to fashion box site for girls in sizes 4-16, offering parents and girls a stress-free shopping solution by delivering personalized and stylized outfits, commitment free to your door. www.kidpik.com.

Facebook.com/kidpikworld

Instagram.com/kidpik

Twitter.com/kidpikworld

YouTube/kidpik

SOURCE kidpik

Related Links

http://www.kidpik.com

