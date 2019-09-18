Parents Just Don't Understand (Finances): 3 in 5 Americans Rely on Uncertain Parents for Financial Guidance

In fact, not all parents reported feeling confident when it comes to managing a 401(k) (53 percent), planning for retirement (61 percent) or taking out and paying off student loans (55 percent). The skill parents felt least confident in was investing in the stock market (33 percent).

In spite of parents' lack of confidence around certain financial topics, most Americans selected parents (32 percent) over partner/spouse (16 percent), internet sites and blogs (12 percent), a financial advisor (12 percent), or school classes (8 percent) as the resource they turn to the most to learn about managing finances.

"Parents have the benefit of having real-life experience that has helped them to sharpen their personal finance skills, but most are not going to be experts in every topic," said Tim Harris, Executive Vice President at COUNTRY Financial. "Whether you're a parent or not, it's important to educate yourself in all of the ways finance affects your life, from the day-to-day management of budgets and loans, to planning for the future. Consider consulting with a financial expert who can build your confidence and help to fill in those gaps."

Americans Lack Financial Literacy & Education

Americans' reliance on their parents for matters of managing personal finances might be a reflection on the lack of financial education available to them in school—a deficit that could also be impacting parents' level of confidence regarding certain financial topics.

In fact, 52 percent of parents and 52 percent of Americans overall reported not having received any financial education in K-12 or college, with only 15 percent of Americans overall reporting feeling "very prepared" to manage their personal finances once they left college and entered adulthood.

An astonishing 86 percent of Americans believe that financial education classes should be mandatory for K-12 schools nationwide.

Vital Topics Not Discussed at Home

The survey found that parents' lack of confidence in certain personal finance skills might impact the conversations they have (or are not having) with their kids. When asked what personal finance topics they had broached with their kids, only 13 percent of parents said they had talked to their kids about planning for retirement, while 9 percent had talked to them about managing student loans. Saving (78 percent) and budgeting (52 percent) were far more popular topics of discussion, as the majority of parents (93 percent) had also reported feeling confident managing a bank or savings account.

When given the option to do something other than talk to their kids about finances, parents said they would rather go to the dentist (39 percent), talk about the birds and the bees (36 percent) or pay a speeding ticket (6 percent).

"It's great to see that most parents are talking with their kids about saving and budgeting," Harris added. "However, planning for retirement and managing student loans are equally if not more important topics to discuss with your kids. Take simple steps such as enrolling in online courses, community classes or visiting a representative to educate yourself fully on these topics and prepare your kids for a more financially secure future."

The Effect On Millennials & Gen Z

Considering that Americans mostly rely on their parents as a resource for personal finance education, it may not come as a surprise that parents' lack of confidence and hesitancy to talk to about personal finances affects how confident their kids – millennials and members of Gen Z – feel when faced with the same topics.

Nearly half (48 percent) of 18-34-year-olds say they felt somewhat or not at all prepared to manage their finances when entering adulthood. Consistent with the weaknesses reported by parents, only a few are confident in investing (20 percent), planning for retirement and managing a 401(k) (32 percent), or taking out and paying off student loans (43 percent). By contrast, 80 percent are confident managing a bank account.

About the COUNTRY Financial Security Index®

Since 2007, the COUNTRY Financial Security Index has measured Americans' sentiments of their personal financial security. The Index also delves deeper into individual personal finance topics to better inform Americans about the issues impacting their finances. View past surveys in the COUNTRY Financial Security Index newsroom.

The COUNTRY Financial Security Index was created by COUNTRY Financial and is compiled by Ipsos an independent research firm. Surveys were conducted using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel®, a national, probability-based panel designed to be representative of the general population and includes responses from approximately 1,025 U.S. adults for national surveys. The margin of sampling error for a survey based on this many interviews is approximately +/- 3 percentage points with a 95 percent level of confidence.

About COUNTRY Financial®

The COUNTRY Financial® group (www.countryfinancial.com) serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States. It offers a wide range of financial products and services from auto, home, business and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

Visit COUNTRY Financial on Twitter @HelloCountry, on Facebook @COUNTRYFinancial and on Instagram @countryfinancial.

About Ipsos Public Affairs

Ipsos is an independent market research company controlled and managed by research professionals. Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has grown into a worldwide research group with a strong presence in all key markets. Ipsos ranks third in the global research industry. At Ipsos we are passionately curious about people, markets, brands and society. We make our changing world easier and faster to navigate and inspire clients to make smarter decisions. We deliver with security, speed, simplicity and substance. We are Game Changers. With offices in 88 countries, Ipsos delivers insightful expertise across six research specializations: advertising, customer loyalty, marketing, media, public affairs research, and survey management. Ipsos researchers assess market potential and interpret market trends. We develop and build brands. We help clients build long-term relationships with their customers. We test advertising and study audience responses to various media and they measure public opinion around the globe. Visit www.ipsos.com/en-us to learn more about Ipsos' offerings and capabilities.

SOURCE COUNTRY Financial

