PARENTS Launches Familia, A Community Celebrating Latine Families

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PARENTS announces the debut of Familia by PARENTS , its new community created to celebrate and support Latine families and caregivers everywhere. Familia by PARENTS launches with more than 20 stories as well as a dedicated social media presence across multiple platforms.

"As a Latina mom, I know firsthand how important it is to cultivate authentic connections and build a support network when you're raising multicultural children," says Grace Bastidas, editor in chief of PARENTS. "Familia by PARENTS is an inclusive and multigenerational community that brings Latine caregivers closer together, bolsters cultural pride, and encourages families to honor and celebrate their heritage with the next generation."

Familia by PARENTS is an evolution of the former Parents Latina brand that cultivates community through social-first content and on-site editorial. Consumers will find stories that provide support, inspiration, and solution-based tips around timely topics that matter to this hugely diverse population.

For its debut, Familia by PARENTS features a new interview with Robin Arzón, Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, Founder of Swagger Society and Two-Time New York Times Bestselling Author, where she talks about lessons she learned from her mom, the importance of community, and more. Familia is also collaborating with Latine parenting influencers to create content about everything from raising bilingual children to teaching kids to be proud of their roots, and more.

A selection of stories debuting on Familia by PARENTS today include:

Familia by PARENTS is prioritizing its social channels for content creation and storytelling. The brand will serve up original social-first content and share new stories on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

For nearly 100 years, PARENTS has provided millions of caregivers with trustworthy advice and a supportive community as they raise the next generation of confident and compassionate kids. Parents' team of editors, writers, and experts are by your side as a current and practical source of information for the big life decisions and memory making moments in the constantly evolving scope of parenthood. PARENTS is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

