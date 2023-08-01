PARENTS Launches First Digital Issue With Cover Stars Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

News provided by

PARENTS

01 Aug, 2023, 09:35 ET

The Back to School Issue Gets Families Ready For the Year Ahead

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PARENTS announced the launch of its debut digital issue, a new editorial destination created to help families prepare for the upcoming school year. PARENTS' Back to School Issue is filled with more than 20 stories, including a cover story featuring Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, that offers expert advice, insights, and guidance for a successful year ahead.*

Continue Reading
PARENTS Back to School Issue with Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
PARENTS Back to School Issue with Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

"From the first day of preschool through high school graduation, each stage of a child's education comes with its own joys and challenges," said Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of PARENTS. "With a new school year upon us, PARENTS' first digital issue helps families confidently navigate the transition back to the classroom, create new routines, and strive to make this the best year yet for our eager learners."

The Back to School Issue is headlined by actress Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA Hall of Famer, Dwyane Wade. In the issue, Union and Wade share how they get their kids prepped for the school year, lessons for daughter Kaavia, 4, as she begins pre-K and what matters most to them as parents. "If you have multiple kids, every kid is going to get a different version of you. We're going to make mistakes, and we can acknowledge that and be accountable for that without losing their respect," said Union. In addition to a new interview with the couple, the Back to School Issue offers expert recommendations and guidance to make school life easier and more enjoyable, including:

For more information and to read PARENTS' Back to School Issue, visit here.

*NOTE: The interview with Gabrielle Union and Dywane Wade took place prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike activity.

About Parents
For nearly 100 years, Parents has provided millions of caregivers with trustworthy advice and a supportive community as they raise the next generation of confident and compassionate kids. Parents' team of editors, writers, and experts are by your side as a current and practical source of information for the big life decisions and memory making moments in the constantly evolving scope of parenthood. Parents is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

SOURCE PARENTS

Also from this source

Parents Announces Winners of 2023 Best for Baby Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.