PARENTS Launches "That New Mom Life" Podcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS announces the launch of "That New Mom Life" podcast featuring candid conversations about the postpartum experience. The second podcast to debut from the PARENTS brand in the past year, "That New Mom Life" is hosted by PARENTS LATINA Editor in Chief Grace Bastidas and Desiree Fortin, the mom of triplets and newborn who's behind the popular Instagram handle @theperfectmom. The 12-episode series includes guest experts, personalities and fellow parents offering timely advice, new perspectives and relatable real mom stories that will guide listeners through those first few months of parenthood.

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other listening platforms, new episodes will debut every Tuesday beginning on February 16. The first episode, titled "And…Just Like That, You're a Mom," features celebrity doula Latham Thomas discussing the 24 hours after birth and what to expect from your body and mind. Future guests include lactation consultant and creator of The Milk Manual Erica Campbell and reproductive psychiatrist, author and TED speaker Dr. Alexandra Sacks and many others. Episodes will range in length from about 20 to 30 minutes each. For more information, links to listen and to hear the season trailer, visit www.parents.com/newmompodcast. Johnson's® is the official launch sponsor of PARENTS' "That New Mom Life" as part of their commitment to supporting the parenthood journey.

Grace Bastidas said, "As a mom of two, I know those first few months with a newborn can feel quite isolating. "That New Mom Life" helps listeners feel seen and understood. Even if they're tuning in during middle-of-the-night feedings, I want them to know that they are not alone. I'm excited to co-host this series with Desiree and create a space to share personal stories—from the hilarious to the inspiring—as we hear from top postpartum experts and real moms in the trenches. My goal, as always, is to encourage mamas to navigate parenthood with confidence."

As Editor in Chief of PARENTS LATINA, Grace Bastidas oversees the creative vision and mission of the brand which reaches 3.4 million multicultural moms and dads. She's also a mom of two girls ages 8 and 6. Desiree Fortin, creator of The Perfect Mom blog and social influencer @theperfectmom, shares her parenting experiences, ideas and inspiration on her popular blog as well as across social media, where she has a following of more than 200K.

"That New Mom Life" is the latest podcast series from PARENTS, joining "We Are Family" which launched in spring 2020 and "Pregnancy Confidential" from 2016. PARENTS plans to bring "We Are Family" back for its second season later in 2021. "We Are Family" is on the short list for the Publisher Podcast Awards 2021 in the Best Lifestyle Podcast category. According to a 2020 study,* 1.9 million PARENTS' readers listened to podcasts in the past month.

Amanda Dameron, Chief Digital Content Officer of Meredith Corp., said, "Meredith's brands have been successful in connecting with listeners in the podcast space and have continued to expand this year with the recent launch of the PEOPLE Every Day, our new series from PARENTS and an upcoming podcast called Money Confidential from REAL SIMPLE. And as PARENTS' first podcast proved, there's an audience that's eager for smart, insightful and entertaining voice content from the PARENTS brand. We're thrilled to debut this new series that's hyper-focused on those very first few months of parenthood, offering lots of room to dig into the many issues that surface during that moment in time."

* Source: MRI-Simmons DoubleBase 2020

ABOUT PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 8.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers on its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

