Parents Magazine Announces The 20 Most Innovative Children's Hospitals

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents magazine today named the 20 most innovative children's hospitals based on the results of its comprehensive survey. The survey, sent to members of the Children's Hospital Association, sought to identify hospitals with a proven track record of innovations that have led to medical advances. The survey also took into account a hospital's adoption of the latest technologies and its efforts to share its innovations with other pediatric centers so more kids can benefit.

"Our winning children's hospitals collectively published more than 16,000 studies last year. We're in awe of their pioneering treatments, genius medical devices, improved medications, and the steps they've taken to make a hospital stay less stressful for little patients and their families," said Liz Vaccariello, Editor-in-Chief of Parents. "But, most of all, we're grateful that these hospitals have made it a priority to share their innovations with other centers, making it easier for kids to receive excellent care closer to where they live."

The most impressive areas of innovation and work that Parents has recognized include:

Cancer Research: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pioneered a very effective treatment for leukemia that doesn't respond to standard therapy and helped other hospitals implement it. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital created a cloud-based system that allows scientists to analyze genome sequences that hold clues about disease causes and potential treatment ideas 150 times faster than before.

Family Support: Akron Children's Hospital, the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, and Nationwide Children's Hospital have come up with creative solutions for the national mental health crisis. Other centers support families by helping them find rides to appointments and creating secure ways for relatives to virtually phone in to daily bedside rounds if they are unable to be there in person.

Neonatal Care: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center developed a mini MRI for the NICU that offers precise radiation-free images in just 10–30 minutes, Yale New Haven Children's Hospital is keeping hospitalized moms and babies in the NICU in the same room, and UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital has created a heated surgical bed to keep temperature-sensitive premature babies warm during critical operations.

Equipment and Procedure Advances: The University of Rochester Medical Center's Golisano Children's Hospital was the first facility to combine two common scans, MRI and PET, into one and even decorated it to resemble a pirate ship. A doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado co-developed a device that allows at-home sleep testing for children with signs of breathing disorder sleep apnea.

According to Parents, the 20 most innovative children's hospitals, listed alphabetically, are:

Akron Children's Hospital, Ohio



Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago



Boston Children's Hospital



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta



Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



Children's Hospital of Wisconsin, Milwaukee



Children's National Health System, Washington, D.C.



Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center



C.S. Mott Children's Hospital/University of Michigan Health System, Ann Arbor



Johns Hopkins Children's Center, Baltimore



Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio



Seattle Children's Hospital



St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis



UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Los Angeles



UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, Cleveland



University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital, Minneapolis



University of Rochester Medical Center's Golisano Children's Hospital, New York



UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh



Yale New Haven Children's Hospital, Connecticut

The Most Innovative Children's Hospitals appears in the October issue of Parents and online at Parents.com/hospitals.

