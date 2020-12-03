PARENTS Magazine Names Most Innovative Children's Hospitals 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Most Innovative Children's Hospitals, recognizing the 15 top hospitals for children today. Selected by the editors and esteemed medical experts from PARENTS' advisory board, the list of winners is available now on Parents.com/InnovativeHospitals and in the January issue of PARENTS magazine, available Friday, December 4.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

"In a time when healthcare workers have never been more essential or more appreciated, PARENTS sought to highlight the extraordinary efforts of children's hospitals—not only in relation to the pandemic, but in all areas of research and medical advancement benefiting kids and families," says Julia Edelstein, Editor-in-Chief of PARENTS. "Whether or not your child ever requires hospitalization, reading about these incredible institutions will fill your heart with hope, gratitude and awe."

PARENTS surveyed 50 leading children's hospitals across the country to uncover their latest innovations, their response to the pandemic, and how they have harnessed technology in new ways. PARENTS advisory board members — David Hill, M.D., adjunct assistant professor of pediatrics at the North Carolina school of Medicine, Darshak Sanghavi, M.D., pediatric cardiologist and associate professor at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and Hugh Sampson, M.D., professor of pediatrics, allergy, and immunology at Jaffe Food Allergy Institute ­— helped determine the winners.

The complete 2021 list of PARENTS' Most Innovative Children's Hospitals, along with the innovations and specialties for which they have been recognized, is presented below by category and on Parents.com/InnovativeHospitals.

SAFER APPROACHES

Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio : Appendectomy Alternative

Children's Mercy Kansas City, Missouri : A Scale-Free Well Visit

Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, Texas : The Future of Fetal Surgery

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Georgia : An App to Detect Anemia

CREATIVE PROBLEM SOLVERS

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Palo Alto, California : Big Hearts for Small Patients

Children's Medical Center at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, New York : Preemie Feeding Remixed

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania : Sleuthing for a Diagnosis

Dayton Children's Hospital, Ohio : The Sensory-Friendly Surgery Experience

Children's Hospital Los Angeles, California : A Plan for Pain

Michigan C. S. Mott Children's Hospital, Ann Arbor : A Better Way to Track Tumors

STEP FORWARD IN TREATMENTS

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee : Immune System Builder

Children's Wisconsin, Milwaukee : Stomach Pain Soother

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania : Diabetes Progress

Seattle Children's Hospital, Washington : Cancer Fighter

Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts : Sickle Cell Strategy

PARENTS also cited five hospitals for their particularly innovative and thoughtful treatment of children during the COVID-19 pandemic. These hospitals are listed below and on Parents.com/InnovativeHospitals.

Dayton Children's Hospital : Fun Face Shields

Stanford Children's Health Teen Van : Help on Wheels

Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Free E-Books

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta : Creative Temp Checks

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia : Robot Greeter

ABOUT PARENTS

PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million readers through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

