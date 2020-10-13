PARENTS Magazine Names the Best Apps for Kids in 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's list of Best Apps for Kids, a selection of 23 winners considered top learning apps of 2020. The list is available on Parents.com/bestapps and in the November issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"These days, parents turn to their tablets not only to entertain their kids, but to provide ad-hoc childcare and educational enrichment. But finding quality apps isn't easy: The marketplace is flooded with options, and it's hard to figure out which apps are worth your time and money. PARENTS embarked on this giant app road test to help clear the digital clutter for our readers, and upgrade their kids' screen time experience. I'm thrilled with the list of winners," says Julia Edelstein, PARENTS magazine Editor-in-Chief.

PARENTS editors tapped tech and education experts for their picks in the crowded kids' app space and then gave a panel of junior testers permission to play. 23 winners were named based the following criteria: ad-free, limited or no in-app purchases, clear learning goals, fun factor, representation, and games kids can't easily play in real life.

The complete PARENTS' list of The Best Apps for Kids is listed below by category and on Parents.com/bestapps.

MATH

Best for Counting : Moose Math

Best for Learning Shapes : Little 10 Robot: Goodness Shapes

Best for Logic Building : Dragonbox Numbers

Best for Math Facts : Number Run

Best for Telling Time : Tic Toc Time

MULTIPLE SUBJECTS

Best Educational Videos : BrainPOP Jr.

Best for Skill Building : Khan Academy Kids

Best for Toddlers : Hungry Caterpillar Play School

MUSIC

Best Intro to Instruments : Melody Jams

Best Musical Basics : Mazaam

READING & WRITING

Best for Creative Writing : Write About This

Best for E-Books : Epic!

Best for Learning to Read : Read Along by Google

Best for Spelling : Montessori Crosswords for Kids

Best for Storytime : Audible

SCIENCE

Best for Beginner Coders : ScratchJr

Best Intro to Animals : Peekaboo Barn

Best for Nature Walks : Seek by iNaturalist

Best Intro to Science : PBS Kids Play and Learn Science

Best Intro to Space : What's in Space?

SOCIAL STUDIES

Best Atlas : Barefoot World Atlas

Best for Presidential Trivia : Presidents vs. Aliens

Best for U.S. Geography : Stack the States

ABOUT PARENTS

The PARENTS brand, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

