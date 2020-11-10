PARENTS Magazine Names The Best Children's Books Of 2020
30 Winners Narrowed from Over 250, Tested by Nearly 100 Children
Nov 10, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released the 12th annual list of Best Children's Books, recognizing the 30 top new reads for every child in 2020. Selected by the editors and kid-approved, the list of winners is available now on PARENTS.com/BestBooks and in the December issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.
"Our editorial team—as well as our exclusive panel of librarians and voracious young readers—has been reviewing books since January to come up with this prestigious list of winners. PARENTS celebrates children's books in every issue, but there is nothing like this annual list to fill our readers' personal libraries and help raise the next generation of book lovers."
PARENTS editors, librarians, teachers and literacy experts nominated more than 250 titles published this year. A diverse group of nearly 100 kids and their parents helped determine 30 winners that deliver laughter and learning and thrills and chills, but most important, they are guaranteed to help children fall in love with reading.
The complete list of PARENTS' Best Children's Books of 2020 is presented below by category and on PARENTS.com/BestBooks.
BOARD BOOKS
- Hand in Hand – Written by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, illustrated by Sheryl Murray
- Hello, Elephant! – Written and illustrated by Sam Boughton
- Hooray for Little Fingers! – Written and illustrated by Tristan Mory
- How Big Is Zagnodd? – Written and illustrated by Sandra Boynton
- Mail Duck – Written and illustrated by Erica Sirotich
- Our World – Written by Sue Lowell Gallion, illustrated by Lisk Feng
- Play With Your Plate! – Written and illustrated by Judith Rossell
- What Is Baby Going to Do? – Written by Laura Knowles, illustrated by Juliana Perdomo
- Who Does What? – Written by Stephanie Babin, illustrated by Ilaria Falorsi
- You're My Little Baby – Written and illustrated by Eric Carle
PICTURE BOOKS
- The Alphabet's Alphabet – Written by Chris Harris, illustrated by Dan Santat
- The Box Turtle – Written and illustrated by Vanessa Roeder
- Catch That Chicken! – Written by Atinuke, illustrated by Angela Brooksbank
- Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks – Written by Suzanne Slade, illustrated by Cozbi A. Cabrera
- Friday Night Wrestlefest – Written by J. F. Fox, illustrated by Micah Player
- Kamala and Maya's Big Idea – Written by Meena Harris, illustrated by Ana Ramírez González
- Lift – Written by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat
- Old Rock (Is Not Boring) – Written and illustrated by Deb Pilutti
- The Paper Kingdom – Written by Helena Ku Rhee, illustrated by Pascal Campion
- Vinny Gets a Job – Written and illustrated by Terry Brodner
CHAPTER BOOKS
- City Spies – Written by James Ponti
- Class Act – Written and illustrated by Jerry Craft
- From the Desk of Zoe Washington – Written by Janae Marks
- History Smashers: The Mayflower – Written by Kate Messner, illustrated by Dylan Meconis
- The One and Only Bob – Written by Katherine Applegate, illustrated by Patricia Castelao
- Prairie Lotus – Written by Linda Sue Park
- See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog – Written by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka
- Shirley & Jamila Save Their Summer – Written and illustrated by Gillian Goerz
- Ways to Make Sunshine – Written by Renée Watson, illustrated by Nina Mata
- What About Worms!? – Written and illustrated by Ryan T. Higgins
Librarians also nominated over 50 new young-adult novels, which were reviewed by 25 teens who named 10 winners to the PARENTS list of Best Books for Teens. The list is available as a digital exclusive on PARENTS.com/BestTeenBooks.
ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).
SOURCE Meredith Corporation