Parents Magazine Unveils The Top Baby Products For 2020 In Annual Best For Baby Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP; meredith.com) Parents, the most trusted brand and leading voice for millennial moms, today announced the Best for Baby Awards 2020 featuring the top products for babies on the market right now. Editors of Parents magazine reviewed hundreds of products and surveyed more than 1,000 readers to select the best gear. This year's list features a mix of classic products every new parent should have on their radar, combined with fresh innovations that simply make life easier. Featured in the 2020 list is the best convertible car seat, best wearable blanket, best bottle and other must-have parenting items for newborns.

"As a mom of two young kids, I know firsthand that shopping for baby gear can be overwhelming. There are so many choices out there! But at Parents we are determined to make the experience easy, fun and regret-free. After all, moms and dads deserve to feel empowered and confident when they're making those all-important first purchases for baby," says Julia Edelstein, editor-in-chief of Parents. "This year's list is exciting because in addition to classic products that stand the test of time, we featured game-changing innovations that can make a big impact on how you experience the first year of parenthood."

The full list of the Best for Baby Awards 2020 winners appears in the January issue of Parents, on newsstands December 6, and online at Parents.com/babystuff. The award winners include:

Fresh and Innovative – Editors' Picks

Best Stroller Wagon: Evenflo Pivot Xplore All-Terrain Stroller Wagon

Best Bottle for Breast Milk: Nanobébé

Best Seated Carrier: Moby 2-in-1 Carrier + Hip Seat

Best Wearable Blanket: Love to Dream Swaddle Up Transition Bag

Best Travel Crib: Nuna Sena Aire

Best Slim Car Seat: Diono Radian 3RXT

Classic Must-Haves – Readers' Favorites

Best Bassinet: Halo Bassinest Swivel Sleeper Premiere Series

Best Swaddle Blanket: Aden +Anais Swaddle Blanket

Best Floor Seat : Boppy Newborn Lounger

: Boppy Newborn Lounger Best Convertible Car Seat: Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Car Seat

Best Travel System: Chicco Bravo Trio Travel System

Best Swing: Fisher-Price Cradle 'n Swing

Best Bottle: Dr. Brown's Options+

Best Infant Carrier : Ergobaby 360 All Positions Baby Carrier

: Ergobaby 360 All Positions Baby Carrier Best Luxe Stroller: The UPPAbaby Vista

