Parents of America: If Your Child Isn't a Scout, They're Missing Out

New research reveals that post-pandemic parents are worried their kids' childhood is slipping away

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While most of us would like to forget the impact of COVID-19, its effect on parents and children is impossible to ignore. New research shows that post-pandemic parents are worried that their kids' childhood is slipping away. For their part, kids are increasingly focused on things like friendship and the future, being trusted and respected, and being capable of solving problems on their own. Fortunately, Scouting America has been evolving to meet the needs of both groups, easing parent concerns and helping kids thrive.

Research company Human-ology assessed more than 100 human values and emotional priorities of parents ages 19-60 and children ages 6-12 over the course of five years. Unsurprisingly, when COVID-19 hit in 2020, parents were focused on safety and control, especially when asked about their children. By huge margins, parents traded the stated desire of "letting my kids be kids" for "avoiding sickness and disease."

However, in the third quarter of 2020, there was an "aha moment." The delta between these two desires closed, and the opposite is now true. In fact, "letting my kids be kids" ranks 18% higher on parents' priorities lists than it did pre-pandemic while "avoiding sickness and disease" ranks 6% lower. Other priority shifts include:

Preparing my child for real life (+22% in 2024 vs. 2019)

Teaching my child to be resilient (+15% in 2024 vs. 2019)

My child discovering their world (+15% in 2024 vs. 2019)

The global pandemic made parents realize that they will never be able to fully protect their kids from harm, and therefore made them more enthusiastic about equipping their kids with traditional skills more associated with older generations, such as preparedness, resilience and ingenuity, to help their kids lead vibrant, resilient lives.

"Scouting America can be a big part of the solution for these understandable concerns," said Roger A. Krone, president and chief executive officer of Scouting America. "Especially when introduced at a young age, Scouting can help kids develop relevant skills and promote the resilience, critical thinking and leadership their parents seek that are vital for them to become well-rounded individuals, ready for success in today's world."

Similarly, COVID-19 made life chaotic for kids, and as worry took over, childhood took a back seat. Kids traded the stated desire of "just being a kid" for "feeling safe and content in my home," and while "feeling safe and content in my home" remains a priority, "just being a kid" is up 22% from its pandemic low, reflecting kids' desire to grow in a supportive, structured way.

Across the board, kids are increasingly focused on things like competency, friendship and the future, such as:

Having fun with my friends (+27% increase in three years)

Being good at something I like to do (+21% increase in three years)

Being trusted and respected (+14% increase in three years)

Having the freedom to make my own choices (+9% increase in three years)

Being capable of doing things and solving problems on my own (+12% increase in three years)

A pandemic that created chaos and a sense of lost control seems to have made kids increasingly interested in having a say in their lives.

"Based on our analysis, there is a growing demand from both parents and kids for opportunities that unlock the full experiences of childhood." said Nico Turk, senior strategist at Human-ology. "Scouting can play a pivotal role in addressing these needs. Their programs provide structure to kids so they can accomplish things they haven't yet imagined."

Scouting America is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of both kids and parents. For parents, it can help their kids navigate a world that can be unkind. For kids, it provides a shot at childhood for a generation who has only known chaos.

Parents who are unfamiliar with – or have misperceptions about – modern Scouting might assume that it's all camping, fishing and hiking. Make no mistake, many Scouts love their boots and tackle, but they also take advantage of Scouting's modern-day skills that range from essentials in self-sufficiency and kindness learned early on in Cub Scouts to advanced skills like rocketry, robotics, coding and combating cyberbullying.

"At Scouting America, we pride ourselves in delivering the skills we know youth seek in fun and exciting ways," says Angie Minett, Scouts BSA Chairperson. "For example, engineering and creativity are taught as early as Cub Scouts with the iconic Pinewood Derby, offering Scouts hands-on problem-solving experience that remains relevant in today's environment. While kids may think they're just building and racing cars, we know they're accomplishing so much more."

As parents navigate the complexities of preparing their children for adulthood, Scouting America stands out as a trusted partner, teaching young people the life skills needed to navigate 2024 and beyond. To learn more, visit www.BeAScout.org.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®"

Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country.

To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

SOURCE Boy Scouts of America