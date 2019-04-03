Parents of American journalist Austin Tice to speak at National Press Club this Friday, April 5, for a briefing on the national "NIGHT OUT FOR AUSTIN TICE" campaign

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and it's Free Austin Tice Coalition partners will be joined by Marc and Debra Tice, Austin Tice's parents, for a special press briefing on Friday, April 5 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the progress of NIGHT OUT FOR AUSTIN TICE -- a campaign announced this past November to raise reward money for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice, the award-winning journalist who was taken hostage in August of 2012 while covering the civil war in Syria.

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5 WHERE: The Zenger Room of the National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW (13th floor) Washington, DC, 20045 WHO: Marc and Debra Tice; Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak, President of the National Press Club;

Tracy O'Grady, Executive Chef at 1789 ;

Representatives from the Eagle Scouts Association of America;

Students from Georgetown University. LINK: To register for this event please click here.

In April of 2018 the FBI offered a reward of $1 million for information leading to the safe return of Austin Tice. In an effort to intensify the search for Tice, the National Press Club, along with other Free Austin Tice Coalition partners, announced the "Night Out For Austin Tice" initiative – a national awareness and fundraising campaign to take place in restaurants across the country on the eve of World Press Freedom Day, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of the proceeds made at their restaurants on May 2 to a fund aimed at doubling the FBI's $1 million reward.

Since the campaign's launch at the end of last year, "Night Out For Austin Tice" has secured pledges from 35 restaurants in eight states and two countries. #FreeAustinTice coalition partners include the National Press Club , The Washington Post , McClatchy , Reporters Without Borders , Committee to Protect Journalists , Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press , Georgetown University , and Women Chefs and Restaurateurs .

For updates and more information on this project, and to learn more about Austin Tice, please visit www.nightoutforaustin.com

PRESS CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; lunderwood@press.org , (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

