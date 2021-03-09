PARENTS Reveals Best Green Cleaners 2021

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released its second annual list of Best Green Cleaners, a selection of over 20 sustainable, efficient, and affordable products that are designated eco-friendly by a team of PARENTS editors and experts. PARENTS Best Green Cleaners 2021 are featured in the April issue, available now and online at Parents.com/greenclean.

"At a time when we're hanging at home more than ever, a tidy space feels like a big accomplishment," says Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "For the second year in a row, we tested eco-friendly formulas to find out which ones get surfaces clean and leave the planet intact too."

PARENTS editors and experts vetted more than 100 products free of ammonia, hydrochloric acid, petroleum, phthalates, and sodium hydroxide (except in small amounts for pH balance)—the five chemical ingredients that PARENTS advisor Philip Landrigan, M.D., a pediatrician and director of the Global Observatory on Pollution and Health at Boston College, cited as most concerning to the environment. Families rated the products' effectiveness on kid stains and routine cleanup. To pick the winners, the PARENTS team also factored in price and the sustainability of the packaging, a suggestion from Surili Sutaria Patel, director of the Center for Climate, Health, and Equity at the American Public Health Association.

PARENTS Best Green Cleaners 2021 are listed below by category and are available online at Parents.com/greenclean.

GERM FIGHTERS

Best Disinfecting Wipes (Tie) : CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes and Arm & Hammer Essentials Disinfecting Wipes

Best Scented Disinfectant : Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray

Best Fragrance-Free Disinfectant : Honest Disinfecting Spray

KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Best Baby-Bottle Soap : Dapple Baby Bottle & Dish Soap

Best for Countertops : Boulder Clean Natural Granite + Stainless Cleaner

Best Dishwasher Cleaner : Lemi Shine's Dishwasher Cleaner

Best Dishwasher Pods : Boulder Clean Dishwasher Detergent Power Packs

Best Liquid Dish Soap : Thrive Market Dish Soap

Best Powder Dish Soap : Blueland Dish Soap Starter Set

BATHROOM ESSENTIALS

Best Bathroom Cleaner : AspenClean Bathroom Cleaner

Best Scrub : Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Surface Scrub

Best Toilet Bowl Cleaner : Method AntiBac Toilet Bowl Cleaner

LAUNDRY ESSENTIALS

Best Baby Laundry Detergent : Babyganics 3X Lavender Laundry Detergent

Best Fabric Softener : Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Fabric Softener

Best Laundry Pods : Brandless Laundry Detergent Packs

Best Liquid Laundry Detergent : PUR Home Laundry Detergent

Best for Mealtime Messes : Disney Baby ECOS Stain & Odor Remover

Best for Set-In Spots : Kids 'N' Pets Instant All-Purpose Stain & Odor Remover

Best for Spills on the Go : Babyganics Fragrance Free Stain Eraser

FLOOR ESSENTIALS

Best All-Purpose Floor Cleaner : Squeak Floor Me Floor Cleaner

Best Disinfecting Floor Cleaner : Bona PowerPlus Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner

Best Mop Set : The Maker's Mop

Best Spray Mop : Libman Freedom Spray Mop

For more information on PARENTS Best Green Cleaners 2021, visit Parents.com/greenclean.

