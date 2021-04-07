PARENTS Reveals Winners Of Annual Best Family Cars List

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year's Best Family Cars Awards, a selection of 24 new model vehicles with high-tech performance, safety, and convenience features across multiple categories to fit your family's specific needs. The list comprises minivans, three-row SUVs, two-row SUVs, and family sedans. PARENTS' Best Family Cars 2021 is available on Parents.com/bestcars and in the May issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

"The way we think about, shop for, and use cars has drastically changed in the past year," said PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein. "Our cars have become multifunctional safe spaces and sanctuaries that act as a home away from home, a retreat, a curbside pickup companion, and sometimes even an office. With safety at the top of mind, this year's list adapts to your family needs for years to come."

PARENTS experts thoroughly tested over 50 cars from a field of new model vehicles that aced industry safety tests. Designated safe and efficient for your family for years to come, 24 winning models that passed test drive standards and car seat compatibility made PARENTS' Best Family Cars 2021 list.

The full list of PARENTS' Best Family Cars 2021 is listed below by category and on Parents.com/bestcars.

MINIVANS

Best Eco Pick : Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Best Handling : Chrysler Pacifica

Best Value : Kia Sedona

Best Versatility : Honda Odyssey

THREE-ROW SUVS

Best Braking : Mazda CX-9

Best for Adventures : Nissan Pathfinder

Best for Road Trips : Subaru Ascent

Best Redesign : Kia Sorento

Best Luxury Redesign : Acura MDX

Best Luxury Tech : Volvo XC90

Best Quiet Ride : Honda Pilot

Best Value : Volkswagen Atlas

TWO-ROW SUVS

Best Eco Tech : Toyota Venza

Best Electric : Ford Mustang Mach-E

Best Hybrid : Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Best Redesign : Nissan Rogue

Best for Road Trips : Subaru Forester

Best Steering System : Chevrolet Equinox

Best Quiet Ride : Buick Envision

FAMILY SEDANS

Best All-Weather : Subaru Legacy

Best Luxury Car : Lexus ES350

Best Sporty Car : Nissan Maxima

Best Sports Hybrid : Toyota Camry Hybrid

Best Value Hybrid : Honda Accord Hybrid

