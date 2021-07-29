Parents, Teachers, and Administrators Encouraged to Avoid the Health and Financial Traps of Unproven Technology by Safeguarding Classrooms with Proven High-Efficiency Particulate Arrestance (HEPA) Purifiers to Achieve Better Indoor Air Quality

BUFFALO, N.Y. and TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Austin Air Systems—North America's premier manufacturer of advanced, medical grade HEPA air purification products—addressed growing public concerns and criticisms regarding the purchasing of inadequate and unproven (non-HEPA) purification technology by various high-profile U.S. school districts. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the proliferation of the Delta coronavirus variant, HEPA filtration—such as is offered by the HealthMate Plus® product—has received increased prominence as the most effective portable purification technology to create better classroom indoor air quality, while also helping to reduce the transmission of airborne viruses.

"Over the last several months our company has watched as city, suburban, and rural school districts all across North America have made the correct and scientifically proven decision to purchase HEPA-filtration units for their facilities and classrooms," said Lauren McMillan, President, Austin Air Systems. "Yet recently, as Covid-19 relief funds have become more accessible, many notable districts have failed to conduct proper due diligence in their procurement efforts. This oversight has resulted in taxpayer dollars being wasted on inadequate purifiers that likely won't keep students and teachers as safe as they could be and may also produce harmful byproducts."

Austin Air Systems has successfully delivered over 100,000 HealthMate Plus® (MSRP $855.00 USD) units to school districts in the U.S. and Canada during the Covid-19 pandemic. The company has continued to meet increased consumer demand by fulfilling orders for a multitude of municipal facilities, government buildings, colleges, universities, and public venues.

In Spring and Summer 2021, several leading public health organizations weighed in to validate the use of HEPA purifiers and filtration, including the U.S. Department of Education, CDC, World Health Organization (WHO), Public Health Agency Canada, and Harvard University. More specifically, a study from Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, found that HEPA air filtration in classrooms has a critical role to play in helping to keep students and teachers safe. The study noted that after just 30 minutes, airborne particulate levels were reduced by 90% in classrooms with HEPA purifiers.

"As students and teachers go back to school this August and September for critical in-person learning, the need for clean air has never been more important," continued McMillan. "At Austin Air, we understand that choosing the right air purifier to protect children, students, and staff is a big decision; however, it is also a choice that should be made based on quality and effectiveness, not convenience or bargain pricing."

Many school districts have selected the popular Austin Air HealthMate Plus® following extensive product research, as this unit addresses critical everyday air quality concerns. The Medical Grade HEPA technology present within each purifier is proven to remove up to 99.97% of all airborne contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. This filtration includes certain viruses, bacteria, dust, dander, and allergens. The carbon blend used in the filter also effectively removes chemicals, gases, and odors from the air. As a result, Austin Air HealthMate Plus® units are anticipated to significantly improve air quality in related academic and administrative settings.

"This issue of classroom air quality is here to stay now and into the future," concluded McMillan. "We have no doubt that those school districts who choose to acquire proper purifier technology will realize the benefits immediately—both in performance and peace of mind."

More information about the Austin Air HealthMate Plus® unit and its specifications is available at https://austinair.com/shop/healthmate-plus/.

Austin Air's full lineup of purifier products is available at https://austinair.com/shop/.

ABOUT AUSTIN AIR SYSTEMS

For over 30 years Austin Air Systems has delivered state-of-the-art air filtration products to help improve indoor air quality and protect consumers all across the world. With a focus on air that is clean to breathe, safe, and free from contaminants, our company is driven by an unwavering commitment to the distribution of high-performing products. As the premier manufacturer of individual air purifiers in North America; whenever clean air is critical, Austin is called upon to deliver. You can follow Austin Air Systems on Facebook, or check out the company's school customers webpage and videos at https://austinair.com/for-schools/.

