Parents: You Can Finally Have Peace of Mind Should Your Child Experience a Medical Emergency While Away at College or Study Abroad

NEW YORK, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Fall, more than 20 million students are expected to attend college and undoubtedly,* parents and guardians will be left with the worry of the potential dangers to their children's health while at school. Whether college students commute, live on campus or study abroad, many parents are concerned about their sons' and daughters' health, and with due cause. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 percent of college-aged individuals – approximately 4 million young adults – end up in the emergency room each year. **

MD Medical Navigators Launches Student Edition, Concierge Health Advisory and Guidance for Your Child While They Are Away At College Or Study Abroad

Enter MD Medical Navigators, LLC (mdmednav.com), a prominent health advisory firm made up of leading physicians throughout the world, and its newly launched program MD Medical Navigators: Student Edition. This novel service pairs students up with their very own physician to serve as a personal guide, advocate and advisor near their college, boarding school or study abroad. Beyond student health, the service provides families with an extra level of security should a child experience a major medical issue or emergency while they are away at school.

MD Medical Navigators specializes in preventative health and crisis medical management and is known for their hands-on approach to healthcare by personalizing the patient-doctor experience. By intimately pairing an individual up with a top-tier physician at an acclaimed academic hospital, MD Medical Navigators provides clients with a life-long health manager, expert guide and advocate. The company also delivers unparalleled connections to renowned specialists throughout the world and provides patient education, advocacy and meaningful communication with the family and the treating medical team. MD Medical navigators provides this service to students nationally and internationally.

The student's Navigator is a top-level physician affiliated with a University near his/her place of study that serves as an advisor to the family and child while they are away at school. They communicate with the school's student health center on the child's behalf and use MD Medical Navigators extensive network of medical specialists when necessary. If the student should need emergency surgery or experience a medical crisis while away at school, their MD Medical Navigator coordinates personal care, communicates with the medical team and translates the diagnosis and treatment plans moving forward. MD Medical Navigators provides this service nationwide and internationally.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this service to families. We created this service due to the demand of many of our clients wanting this service for their children. If a child suddenly needs emergency surgery and the parents are across the country, it can be very nerve wracking. We communicate with the family, discuss the student's health record with the surgeon, and coordinate their care during a medical crisis such as this," says Dr. Jonathan Cohen, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, MD Medical Navigators.

All Navigators at MD Medical Navigators are hand-picked based on key qualifications of academic distinction and their ability to connect with patients emotionally. Relationship building, exclusivity, communication and continuity are key components of the MD Medical Navigator experience and all interactions take place directly between the navigator and client as opposed to a third party.

To celebrate the launch of Student Edition, MD Medical Navigators will be offering complimentary consultations and a special preferred introductory rate to all new graduates of high school and college who register with Student Edition before August 1, 2018.

* The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES). ; ** National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

About MD Medical Navigators

MD Medical Navigators LLC was founded by Dr. Jonathan Cohen in 2006 with the mission to address growing unmet needs facing individuals and families with regard to their healthcare. By personalizing the patient-doctor experience, MD Medical Navigators is able to provide emotional support and a unique level of distinguished care to families, organizations and corporations. To learn more about MD Medical Navigators, our corporate benefit programs and MD Medical Navigators: Student Edition, visit www.mdmednav.com.

