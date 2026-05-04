ParentSquare Announces Webinar Series to Help K-12 Districts Build Stronger Attendance Strategies for 2026-27

From manual tasks to strategic impact: A four-part May series for district leaders and school teams to automate outreach and build a smarter attendance plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12, today announced "ParentSquare Attendance Plus in Action," a free four-part webinar series designed to help K-12 district leaders and school teams prepare for the 2026-27 school year. The series is built to turn next year's attendance goals into the workflows, roles, and routines staff need for a successful school year.

The webinars are focused on a challenge hiding in plain sight: improving attendance takes more staff time than most teams can realistically spare. When schools spend hours tracking down reasons for absences, logging follow-ups, and coordinating next steps, they have less time to build the systems needed for lasting attendance prevention and improvement.

"Addressing attendance starts with connection," said Alex Meis, MPA, VP of Attendance Strategy at ParentSquare. "Districts need tools and strategies that help staff act early, communicate with empathy, and keep families engaged before attendance concerns become patterns. This webinar series is designed to give leaders a practical roadmap they can use right away as they plan for the next school year."

The four-part series includes 30-minute webinars throughout May. District leaders, attendance administrators, and student services teams can join any of the following sessions:

Wednesday, May 6 - The Engagement Paradox: How to Automate Your Attendance Workflow Without Losing Human Connection



Thursday, May 14 - From Silence to Synergy: A Blueprint for Building a District Attendance Culture That Parents Love



Wednesday, May 20 - The Secondary Gap: Take a Look at Period-Level Attendance Engagement and Tracking



Wednesday, May 27 - The 2026–27 Change Management Plan: How to Shift Attendance Engagement from Reactive to Proactive

Built within the ParentSquare platform that 42,000 schools across the United States rely on for school-home communications, ParentSquare Attendance Plus helps districts reduce chronic absenteeism through tier-based outreach. Attendance teams can see who needs support, coordinate next steps, document interventions, and reach families in their preferred language.

To register for any of the free webinars, click here.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the leading family engagement infrastructure helping K–12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students nationwide, ParentSquare replaces one-size-fits-all legacy systems with personalized messaging, websites, attendance, forms, payments, and more, built together in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare