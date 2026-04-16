ParentSquare Releases New Guide to Help Districts Go Cashless

Resource offers best practices and real-world strategies to help districts reduce cash handling, simplify payment collection, and improve family response

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentSquare, the leading family engagement infrastructure for K-12 districts, has released A Guide to Becoming a Cashless District to help school systems reduce reliance on cash and checks while simplifying payment collection for families and staff.

As districts continue to modernize operations and reduce administrative burden, many are looking for practical ways to streamline how payments are collected for everyday school activities, from field trips to extracurricular fees. This new guide provides a step-by-step, engagement-first-based framework to help districts successfully transition to online payments without adding complexity or disrupting existing workflows.

"Collecting payments is a routine but often time-consuming part of school operations," said Anupama Vaid, President and Founder of ParentSquare. "This guide helps districts rethink payments as part of their broader communication strategy, making it easier for families to pay, staff to manage collections, and leaders to maintain visibility and oversight."

The guide is organized around four key areas that support a successful shift away from cash and checks:

How can districts simplify the payment experience for families?

Are teachers and staff equipped to collect payments effectively?

How can districts start small and scale online payments over time?

How can districts track, report, and reconcile payments more efficiently?

In addition to strategic guidance, the resource includes practical recommendations for increasing adoption, reducing friction for families, and aligning payment processes with existing school communication workflows. It also features a month-by-month calendar of common school payment use cases to help districts plan and expand their approach over time.

The guide emphasizes that going cashless is not just about adopting a new payment tool, but about improving how districts communicate and engage with families around payments—ultimately increasing collection rates and timeliness.

To download the guide, click here.

About ParentSquare

ParentSquare is the trusted leader in school-home engagement, helping K-12 districts nationwide reach every family with an award-winning, all-in-one communication platform. Reaching over 22 million students across the country, ParentSquare helps districts consolidate disconnected tools and outdated communication systems with personalized messaging, websites, forms, payments, chronic absenteeism outreach, and more—in one easy-to-use platform. With powerful features for achieving 100% contactability, two-way translation into 190+ languages, and purpose-built AI enhancements, ParentSquare empowers districts to invite every family to be involved in their student's education, no matter their home language or the device they use.

Recognized for growth and innovation by Inc. 5000, GSV 150, and more, ParentSquare was founded in 2011 in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at parentsquare.com.

SOURCE ParentSquare